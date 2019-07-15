Galveston Independent School District trustees are scheduled Wednesday to hear details of a memorandum of understanding with developer MBS and the Galveston Housing Authority to build mixed-income housing on the Alamo School property in central Galveston.
“We’re hoping to have details of the agreement ready to present to the trustees on Wednesday,” said Tony Brown, district board president.
The item is listed as an action item on the regular agenda for Wednesday’s meeting.
The Alamo campus occupies four city blocks between 51st and 53rd Streets at Avenue N ½ and includes a 1930s-era school building, two more modern additions and a large school yard. It was one of several school properties recommended for potential sale or lease by the Champions Advisory Committee, a group of community volunteers, in a late June presentation to the board recommending consolidation of some schools, construction of new buildings and demolition and sale or lease of others.
Informal discussions about the possible use of the Alamo property for a housing development began before that meeting and have continued for the past several weeks.
Brown and Superintendent Kelli Moulton have met with Louis Bernardy, senior vice-president and director of development for MBS in Texas. Mona Purgason, executive director of the housing authority, said the authority is aware of the memorandum of understanding and its attorney has reviewed it.
In June, MBS approached school trustees to discuss buying the property, informally proposing purchasing the Alamo campus “in connection with the housing authority and the city’s efforts to complete their redevelopment commitment in Galveston,” Brown said.
The housing authority is responsible for replacing 569 units of publicly subsidized housing demolished in 2009 after being flooded during Hurricane Ike the year before.
The authority hired MBS, formerly McCormack Baron Salazar, to build and manage two mixed-income complexes — Cedars at Carver Park, 2015 Ave. H, and Villas at the Strand, 1524 Strand — that provided 148 of the 569 required units.
Plans since 2012 had been to replace the remaining units on individual sites scattered across the island, but the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in early 2019 instructed the housing authority, with MBS as its designated developer, to plan a third mixed-income complex in Galveston at the site of the former Oleander Homes public housing project at 52nd Street and Broadway, signaling a change in direction by the federal government toward less scattered-site development and more mixed-income projects.
It is not clear whether the proposal in the memorandum of understanding is for selling or leasing the Alamo property and whether the original 1930s school building is part of the proposed development. Brown said he hoped details would be hammered out in a meeting Tuesday afternoon to be announced at Wednesday’s board meeting.
MBS is a nationwide developer with extensive experience combining local and federal programs and building neighborhoods that mix affordable, public housing with market-rate homes, according to the company’s website. Company founder Richard Baron has been part of ongoing discussions with the school district about the proposed Alamo development, Brown said.
