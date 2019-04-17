GALVESTON
As officials prepare to rebuild Galveston Island State Park, some nearby residents are worried plans to allow horses on the West End property could harm dunes.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department plans to close the Galveston Island State Park on July 15 for a massive three-year rebuilding project, Park Manager Hans Haglund said.
The 94-acre park, 14901 FM 3005, is being renovated with a $10 million state grant from the settlement money of 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
With both beach and bay sides, Galveston Island State Park offers such activities as swimming, fishing, bird watching, hiking and paddling, among others.
When it reopens, the park might have equestrian areas, though that isn’t definite, Haglund said.
“We’re still working through funding and everything like that,” Haglund said. “We don’t have anything firm right now.”
State officials have discussed renovations for about 10 years, but West End island resident Jerry Mohn only recently realized the plan included the potential for equestrian areas, he said. Mohn is the president of the West Galveston Island Property Owners Association.
“They do cause a lot of problems,” Mohn said of horses on the beach. “Besides making a mess, they cause a lot of problems to the dunes.”
Horses could damage the dunes when they try to access the beaches, he said.
Riding horses on the beach is very restricted and that’s for good reason, said Pete Alcocer, owner of Galveston Island Horse and Pony Rides.
Alcocer’s business operates on East Beach through a special permit from the beach manager, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, he said.
“The only concern would be how many people are going to be riding on the beaches out west,” Alcocer said.
Heavy horse traffic could lead to problems like safety issues for people who aren’t accustomed to handling horses and it could also cause some mess, he said.
“The horses can’t do any damage to the beach other than the manure,” Alcocer said.
Allowing equestrian activities would probably increase traffic to the park, which people would also need to take into account, Alcocer said.
Building access points for equestrian access to the beach was included in the master plan because of public interest, Haglund said.
The cost of this access system is what staff members still have to deliberate, he said.
“You can’t just have them ride over the dunes,” Haglund said. “There has to be some kind of trail system.”
Horse riding on beaches is fairly restricted in Galveston, according to city ordinance.
People are free to ride horses between Beach Pocket Park 1, 11102 FM 3005, and Beach Pocket Park 2, 11745 FM 3005, according to city code.
Elsewhere, people can ride horses on beaches, except between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day and on Saturdays and Sundays between May and September, according to city code.
Announced in 2014, the renovation project is slated to replace nearly all the park facilities and includes new campsites, dune crossings and concession area, park officials said.
The beach side of the park is scheduled to close July 15 for the renovations, Haglund said. The portion of the park on the bay side is expected to remain open during construction.
Major road demolition in the area will likely begin in September, Haglund said.
Discussions about the equestrian activities will be ongoing, he said.
