GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce on Friday asked city leaders to again delay a vote that could limit local businesses’ options when it comes to hauling away their trash.
In an “urgent message” to its members, the chamber — which represents about 800 island businesses and business owners — asked the council to “hold off” on signing a franchise agreement with BFI Waste Services of Texas.
“We are respectfully requesting the city of Galveston hold off on signing an agreement to enter into an exclusive commercial waste hauler,” the chamber wrote in a letter to its members. The letter was signed by Fred Raschke, the chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, and Ben Raimer, the chairman of the chamber’s advocacy committee.
The letter asked chamber members to lobby for a delay on a $2.7 million contract on the city council’s agenda for its Thursday meeting.
The city’s administration has asked the council to grant an exclusive franchise agreement to BFI Waste Services to haul trash from commercial properties in Galveston to the city’s transfer station.
If the council approved the agreement, commercial businesses would be able to contract only with the company. Four commercial waste haulers now operate in Galveston, according to the city.
City officials argue restricting that work to one hauler would cut down on complaints about unattended trash containers and to better monitor the waste company’s use of the city transfer station. The city collects a fee from haulers that use the station, but does not if the haulers leave the island to drop off trash at dumps on the mainland.
The council delayed a vote on the proposal July 26, citing objections raised by some businesses, including the Casa del Mar condominiums.
Friday’s letter raises many of the same complaints made in July.
In its letter, the chamber argued that an exclusive contract could jeopardize some of the services businesses are currently used to, including specialized pickup times that can be scheduled at times when businesses might be disturbed by trash haulers.
“The city’s intent to interrupt free enterprise should also be placed at the top of the list of concerns,” the letter states. “When choice is taken away, costs to businesses increase.”
The letter wasn’t intended to be a “slam on the city,” Rashcke said in a phone interview.
“It’s not meant to be that at all,” Rashcke said. “We just want more information.”
In the past, city officials brought issues that might affect a large number of businesses to the chamber’s advocacy committee, but didn’t in this case, Rashcke said.
The chamber never asked the city to visit and discuss the proposal, Assistant City Manager Brandon Cook said.
“I would have been more than happy to show up,” Cook said. Cook, however, met with some people individually who were concerned about the fees, he said.
City officials have estimated that a single trash hauler would reduce garbage hauling fees for 90 percent of the restaurants on the island.
If the council decides to reject the contract, the city could look into developing stricter agreements with the four companies that currently haul trash from commercial businesses, Cook said.
That would require the city to hire additional staff to monitor the companies more closely and enforce the new rules, he said. He did not have an estimate on how much such a proposal would cost.
The council will meet at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 23 and will hold a public meeting on the proposed contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.