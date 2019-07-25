TEXAS CITY
A Texas City man has been charged with five counts of child pornography possession and possession with intent to promote, police said.
Kevin Koehn, 46, of 3100 block of Sandpiper Drive, was approached at his home Wednesday by detective Cecil Arnold of the Pearland Police Department, along with other members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The officers executed a search warrant on the property and Arnold questioned Koehn, according to a police affidavit.
At first Koehn said he had no computers or devices, except for a cell phone, but a search of his vehicle turned up a laptop computer and external hard drive, according to the affidavit.
Koehn was in custody Thursday in the Galveston County Jail on two counts of possession and three counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography, according to jail records. His bond was set at $210,000, according to jail records.
Arnold, who works with police officers, federal agents and others on the task force, found numerous examples child pornography associated with an IP address in Texas City during May and June, he said.
“I zoned in on an address on Sandpiper, and a search warrant was issued and executed yesterday,” Arnold said.
According to the affidavit, 192 videos were downloaded directly from the IP address in question. All were considered to be child pornography under Texas law, according to the affidavit.
Texas City Police assisted the task force in the search, with patrolman Brandon Shives named in the affidavit.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, administered under the Office of the Texas Attorney General, helps federal, state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to cyber enticement and child pornography cases, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Arnold encouraged Galveston County residents with any information or suspicions about anyone trafficking in child pornography to contact him at the Pearland Police Department.
