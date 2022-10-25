A “Vote Here” sign waves outside the Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St. in Galveston, on Tuesday during early voting. County election officials rolled out new voting machines that incorporate touch screens and paper ballots.
A “Vote Here” sign waves outside the Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St. in Galveston, on Tuesday during early voting. County election officials rolled out new voting machines that incorporate touch screens and paper ballots.
Galveston County’s new hybrid voting machines, which use both touch screens and paper ballots, received mostly positive reviews from a few of the thousands who turned out to the polls on a cool, sunny Tuesday afternoon for the second day of early voting.
Several voters said they had been apprehensive about the new technology, which was billed as a way to make voting more secure against fraud. Several said they doubted the technology made voting any more secure than it had been in the past. Most, however, agreed the new machines were user-friendly, made voting only slightly more complicated and added only a little more time to the process.
JoLynn Howard, 70, said she was a good test case for the ease of using the new machines.
“If I can work it, anyone can,” Howard said. “It was so easy. If you don’t know anything, there are plenty of helpers to guide you, but I had no problems at all.”
Her assessment was the consensus among voters who spoke to The Daily News on Tuesday.
“As an older voter, I found it totally fine,” Leann Mueller, 67, said. “It was not a problem at all. If you have ever used a printer, it’s no different.”
The new system is supposed to make voting less vulnerable to fraud, in part by creating paper records of all ballots cast.
Mueller wasn’t convinced the new system was any more secure than previous methods, but it might make people worried about fraud feel better, she said.
“I think there are some voters that need more reassurance,” Mueller said. “I personally think it was safe as it was before. But if it makes them comfortable, it’s for the best.”
“If it means that everyone feels more comfortable with an election, I’m all for it.”
Reassurance also was among the benefits for Mark Daniels, 64, who found voting Tuesday to be “simple and fast.”
“I believe it puts certain voters at ease to see their votes entered, instead of drifting off in this new electronic world,” Daniels said.
Daniels said he went to the polls with apprehension, but left pleased.
“At first I was apprehensive just looking at it, but when you start voting there was really nothing to it,” Daniels said.
Enhanced confidence that votes were being recorded accurately also was on the list of upsides for Marcey Casey, 67.
“There’s been so much controversy in the state regarding voter fraud,” Casey said.
Although no evidence of widespread fraud exists, more than 40 percent of U.S. voters believe Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election through fraud, according to a poll by the news organization Axios.
Marcey Casey’s husband, Jim Casey, found the new machines to be a little more complicated and worried about some voters having trouble.
“It was fine when I voted, but it’s a bit more complicated,” Jim Casey said. “I have a feeling that people who are not tech users may have issues with the new device.”
Carolyn Dietrich, 61, was an example of voters reassured by using the new machines, she said.
“I really enjoyed voting through these new machines,” Dietrich said. “It gave you a feeling that your vote wasn’t just lost in these machines.”
“The device printed your votes out so you can review what you had voted for,” Dietrich, who found voting to be easy and fast, said. “I liked it a lot. It gives you a sense your votes are accurate and secured.”
Galveston County introduced the devices, called Verity Duo and made by a company called Hart InterCivic, Monday when early voting for the Nov. 8 general election began.
The machines cost a total of $3.2 million, County Clerk Dwight Sullivan said.
There are a total of 800 machines, 155 scanners, 155 ballot boxes and 140 verity touch access units for vision impaired voters, Sullivan said.
The units will have ear pieces to read out the options in both English or Spanish, Sullivan said.
The state of Texas reimbursed the county for 100 percent of the cost because it adopted the paper-ballot machines before November, Sullivan said.
After November, the state of Texas is required to reimburse only 50 percent of the cost, Sullivan said.
The new devices didn’t seem to be deterring people from early voting.
“On the first day of early voting, we had 8,604 votes in Galveston County,” Sullivan said. “Today, which is the second day of early voting, we’ve had 7,671 votes as of 2 p.m.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.