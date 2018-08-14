Relatives of two Texas Army National Guard soldiers killed in a 2016 helicopter crash near La Porte have filed a friendly lawsuit against The Boeing Co. in Galveston County federal court over a proposed settlement agreement.
A friendly suit is one brought by two parties to resolve a legal question.
Ruth Mortenson, Kami Lowe and Margo Bishop filed suit against Boeing Aug. 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, asserting defective manufacturing of the aircraft led to the crash that killed Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dustin Lee Mortenson, 32, of League City, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lucas Maurice Lowe, 33, of Hardin.
The plaintiffs and defendants have agreed to a confidential settlement, but need the court to appoint a guardian for the children of the two men, according to a joint motion for appointment filed Monday.
Both men died when their Apache attack helicopter crashed in the water near Bayport Cruise Terminal, officials said.
They were assigned to the 1-149th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion of the 36th Infantry Division.
The men were flying the helicopter when components related to the main rotor blade failed, causing the aircraft to break apart, the complaint asserts.
The court has not yet set a hearing date on the proposed settlement, court records show.
TARGET ACCIDENT
A Galveston woman is seeking more than $1 million from Target, asserting she was injured when one of the company’s 18-wheeler trucks hit her car and injured her in late July.
Attorney Anthony Buzbee filed suit on behalf of Holly Cooper-Roell against Target Corp. on Tuesday in the 122nd District Court in Galveston County, asserting the truck was turning right onto Broadway and it hit a curb, pushing its trailer into Cooper-Roell’s vehicle.
Cooper-Roell suffered several broken bones and was hospitalized after the accident, according to the lawsuit.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
‘WORD OF GOD’
A hearing is set for Thursday in an ongoing dispute between a Maine man and the city of League City over a newly opened dog recreation area.
Timothy Harrington filed the suit on his own behalf in the 122nd District court, asserting officials installed the recreation area adjacent to land he owns in the 1300 block of Oceanside Lane and has argued it violates city ordinances.
“The defendants have not only ignored their own city ordinances, but have also ignored the wisdom of the Word of God in the Bible regarding the placement of feces near human populations,” Harrington asserts in a July 27 response.
But the city is asking for dismissal of the lawsuit, stating sovereign immunity protects it. The city also argues it doesn’t own the dog park and Harrington doesn’t show what ordinances it violates, city officials state in a plea to the jurisdiction.
The lawsuit does not specify how much Harrington is seeking in damages.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
Two trials are set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said.
The 56th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Avis Marie Close, 58, on a charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 28 grams and 200 grams.
The 212th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Ryan Taylor Rowe, 25, on a charge of assault of a family member with previous conviction.
