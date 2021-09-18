Jessica Estrada and her children Ava Sente, 6, and Joshua Sente, 5, select a tree to take home at the EcoFest and Arbor Day Celebration at Hometown Heroes Park in League City on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Edible greens sprout from a tower garden on display at the EcoFest and Arbor Day Celebration at Hometown Heroes Park in League City on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Houston-based artist Hung Pham paints a large aluminum can on the sidewalk at the EcoFest and Arbor Day Celebration at Hometown Heroes Park in League City on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Baytown-based artist Jessica Hipolito creates a large chalk drawing of a bumble bee at the EcoFest and Arbor Day Celebration at Hometown Heroes Park in League City on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
