GALVESTON
Island officials are preparing to handle a thousand people or more marching through the streets Sunday in protest against the city and its police department.
The march was announced last month at a press conference held by Benjamin Crump, an attorney representing the family of Donald Neely, a homeless black man who was arrested in downtown Galveston on Aug. 3.
While being arrested by two mounted police office, Neely was handcuffed, attached to a line and walked though downtown streets on a Saturday afternoon.
The arrest sparked outrage after photographs of it started circulating through social media. People criticized the police officers and compared the photographs of Neely’s arrest to historic images depicting slavery.
Crump announced the march Aug. 12 at a press conference demanding the city publicly release body camera recordings of Neely’s arrest. If the city didn’t comply within 30 days, Crump would organize a national march on Galveston, he said.
The city as of Friday had not released the recordings. The city on Aug. 21 asked the Texas Attorney General’s Office to rule on whether it was required to release the recordings under the Texas Open Records Act. The city argued it’s required to withhold the tapes from public release until the Galveston Sheriff’s Office had completed its review of the arrest.
The march is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday. It’s planned to start at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion at the corner of 24th and Sealy streets. The march will start at the pavilion, move to Broadway, and then head north on 23rd Street, before turning back down 24th Street at Church Street.
Neely was walked down part of 23rd Street by the police officers when he was arrested.
Since the initial announcement, Crump hasn’t released much information about the planned march except for a handful of social media posts about the event.
A website set up for the event, however, advertises dozens of faith leaders and activists as confirmed attendees. Most of the people listed are from Houston, including U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Houston-area state eps. Ron Reynolds and Borris Miles, and Houston-based rapper Paul Wall.
The list only includes two local faith leaders, the Rev. Nathaniel Brown, the former pastor of the Gospel Missionary Baptist Church, and the Rev. Aubrey Colbert, the pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church.
One local civil rights leader who was not advertised to appear at the march said he would attend, but might leave if the tenor of the event doesn’t fit with his views on Neely’s arrest.
“I intend on participating if it deals with mental health,” said Leon Phillips, the president of the Galveston Coalition for Justice.
Phillips, who is black, said he didn’t think the focus of the march should be on racial injustice or accusations of bigotry against the two police officers who arrested Neely.
Rather, he said he hoped participants focused on calling for reforms in the way people with mental illnesses are treated. Neely has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has schizophrenic tendencies, according to his attorneys.
The stated goal of the march is to call for the release of the body camera footage, Crump said.
“If these officers acted appropriately, the body cam footage will clear them,” Crump said. “But, by trying to keep the recordings secret, the Galveston Police Department only fuels the uncertainty and outrage that have made them a national embarrassment. The people deserve better.”
Although the city had been planning for the event for some time, it didn’t receive any official information about the march until Sept. 6, when planners turned in a document the city requires from groups planning special events using city streets.
City Manager Brian Maxwell said Thursday the city had been planning without much information about what to plan for.
The documents ask event planners to provide the city with an anticipated attendance, start time, any needed street closures and a site plan or route map for the event and to submit security and medical plans.
The city hadn’t received a payment that’s also required for special events, although that wouldn’t stop the march from happening, a spokeswoman said.
The city does plan to close some streets during the course of the event, Maxwell said. The closures aren’t expected to cause major traffic delays, he said.
Depending on how large the crowd is, the group might be asked to stay on sidewalks, instead of walking down the middle of the streets, Maxwell said. But if marchers number in the hundreds or thousands, that likely wouldn’t be feasible request, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.