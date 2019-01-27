This semester’s fire academy class at College of the Mainland opened last week with 11 students and, of those, four are women. That’s more women than in any previous fire academy classes at the college who are training to enter a profession that remains overwhelmingly predominantly male.
Nationally, a little more than 7 percent of firefighters are women, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Of those, only 3.7 percent of career firefighters are women while almost 9 percent of volunteer firefighters are women.
Danny McLerran, program coordinator for fire technology at College of the Mainland, teaches in the fire academy and said last year the program graduated two women firefighters.
“Both of them graduated with a 95 or above, academically,” McLerran said. “They worked together as a team and they did just as well as the other guys,”
This year, five women initially signed up for the academy but one had to drop out before classes began.
McLerran, who worked as a firefighter for 25 years in El Paso, said that during his time there he worked with only one woman. But since coming to College of the Mainland, in the past four or five years he’s seen a lot more interest among women in firefighting.
“Three of our female students this semester come from a previous EMS class,” he said. “They can make a lot more money as a firefighter emergency medical tech than outside the fire department.”
Kimberly Willis, a 42-year-old mother of a college-age son, has worked as a dental assistant, a cook and a waitress. After Hurricane Harvey in 2017, she became a volunteer firefighter in her hometown of Friendswood and is now part of College of the Mainland fire academy class.
“Harvey was the first step in joining the profession,” she said. “Then as a volunteer firefighter, when I had my first actual fire, I fell in love and I knew it was meant to be.”
The reality of saving things, whether it’s someone’s home, objects inside it or their life, is a profound experience that motivates her and makes her want to make firefighting a career, Willis said.
To become eligible for certification, Willis will have to take 16 weeks of classes and pass a designated skills test in which she’ll be asked to demonstrate a range of skills from 130 she’ll master during the academy.
“It could be anything from raising a ladder to pulling hose, hazardous materials skills, we don’t know what it will be until 24 hours before the exams,” McLerran said. The entire training is 640 hours.
Women are expected to meet the exact same standards as men, including skills that require physical strength, he said.
Willis is learning to use her lower body strength, an advantage of the female anatomy, while building her upper body strength, she said.
“If you work smarter, you don’t have to be so strong,” she said, emphasizing the importance of learning adaptive strategies such as using tools when needed.
Assuming she completes the academy and gets certified, Willis faces obstacles to being hired because of her age. Although fire departments cannot discriminate based strictly on age, most departments typically don’t hire either men or women older than 35 because of pension programs, McLerran said.
“I’ll work anywhere that will take me,” Willis said. Her three female classmates are younger, but Willis said she has the personality it takes — “a strong leader type” — to make it as a firefighter.
Galveston Fire Department has had at least one female firefighter on staff since about 1977 and has one female firefighter in the department now, Fire Chief Mike Wisko said. Tonya Ovalle, who’s been with the department for 13 years, is a captain in charge of one of the department’s engine companies, he said.
“She’s great, really smart and a good leader,” Wisko said. “Women have to meet the same expectations as anybody else.
“It wasn’t received very well when I got in about 30 years ago. Now it’s standard and widely accepted.”
The Galveston department, over the years, has added separate sleeping quarters and bathrooms for women when the city built new stations, making adjustments across the fire service as a whole based on a continuous influx of women, Wisko said.
Ovalle, who graduated from the fire academy at College of the Mainland, said being a woman firefighter is both fulfilling and difficult.
“This is the best job you could ever have, but you have to be ready for this job,” she said. “You have to be physically ready, mentally ready and you have to be prepared to persevere. For men, it’s a hard job and for women it’s even harder.”
With a little persistence and a lot of work, Willis might enter the ranks of career firefighters a few months from now.
“It’s gonna be tough, but hopefully I’ll do fine,” she said.
I wonder if Houston's new pay grade system has anything to do with this increase?
