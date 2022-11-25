Juvenile arrests for most violent crimes are declining, according a recent study. That hasn't been the case in much of Galveston County, however.
Youth arrests for violent crime have dropped by 78 percent since 1994, including a 38 percent decrease among teens younger than 18 in 2020, data from the National Institute of Justice and the Office of Juvenile Justice & Delinquency Prevention show.
Despite the drop in overall arrests, data from the institute showed youth homicide arrests increased by 30 percent from 2019 to 2020, marking the largest increase since 1980.
“The increase in juvenile homicides nationally is troubling, and consistent with the juvenile crime we are seeing in Galveston County,” District Attorney Jack Roady said. “Our juvenile detention center is at capacity, with the overwhelming majority of individuals detained for violent offenses, including shootings, murder, sexual assault and aggravated robbery.”
Although there's no clear way to prevent youth from becoming involved with crime, one program is attempting to give alternatives to incarceration and put youth on the right course. The program, known as Multisystemic Therapy, involves interventions at home, school and community to keep youth out of justice, mental health and child welfare systems.
The program works by finding the root of the behavior and addressing it with family, a therapist and school.
Although this program isn't offered in Galveston County, it is offered in Harris County. But local programs follow the same model and have the same goal of rehabilitating youth and preventing repeat behavior.
“Rehabilitation is the goal of the Galveston County Juvenile Justice system,” Roady said. “Most juveniles are not detained, and juvenile probation officers work with the juvenile and family members to get them back on track, into school and therapy, and ensure that there are not permanent records that follow them once they are adults.
"The county has non-lockdown residential treatments for drug and alcohol counseling, and other forms of treatment, and Juvenile Probation maintains an active role in the juvenile’s life.”
Although such programs and interventions have encouraging results, a 2015 study by the Council of State Governments Justice Center showed up to 76 percent of juvenile offenders reoffend in three years and 84 percent reoffend in five years; 40 percent end up in adult prisons. In fact, juveniles are more likely than adults to reoffend when released from jail.
"When a juvenile offender becomes a threat to the community and is involved in violent cases or violent gang activity, our primary role is to keep the community safe,” Roady said.
“The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office works diligently with law enforcement and Juvenile Probation to ensure that the most dangerous offenders are detained and punished accordingly.”
Another part of treating juvenile offenders and preventing recidivism is addressing mental health, said Dink Watson, deputy director of detention at the Juvenile Justice Center.
"This state is severely lacking in its resources for treating mental health," Watson said. "Unfortunately, we do see many youth offenders enter the adult prison system, but treating mental health can make a big difference. We also try and help treat drug addiction and anger in our facility."
Despite the large number of incarcerated youths in Galveston County detention centers, low crime areas in the county have seen much lower numbers of youth crime.
“We have very few youth arrests in Hitchcock,” Chief Wilmon Smith of the Hitchcock Police Department said. “In fact, we do not see much violent crime as a whole here. We have one of the lowest crime rates in the county.”
La Marque was plagued by violence among rival “rap crews,” a feud that was responsible for nine shootings in La Marque and Texas City in May 2020 alone, and an uncertain number of homicides and other shootings since about 2016.
La Marque has seen a 30 percent drop in violent crime, according to data provided by the city. Much of the drop in crime has been credited to the community oriented policing efforts, which led the Texas Municipal League during its annual conference in San Antonio on Oct. 5 to name La Marque a finalist for the 2022 Municipal Excellence Award.
“The city was overwhelmed with shootings from 2016 to 2021, but we have seen it decrease dramatically,” Mayor Keith Bell said. “The new policing efforts have made a big difference in the drop in crime.”
Community oriented policing is a strategy that emphasizes crime prevention rather than policing after a crime has occurred. The strategy focuses on developing relationships and trust with community members, including the mayor and city council members.
It is highly personal and involves patrolling an area for a longer period of time and developing genuine partnerships with citizens to identify and solve problems together.
“The new initiative brings trust and pride in our officers and keeps our communities safe as the neighborhoods take pride in themselves,” Bell said. “There is a feeling of mutual respect between officers and citizens. There is an open line of communication and an opportunity to address issues.”
Bell also credits programs at Texas City ISD for keeping youth out of trouble. The district has implemented an after-school program for at-risk youth, which has brought academic performance up, Bell said.
“Kids want to be seen and heard,” Bell said. “We want to give them hope and provide ways to keep them occupied and out of trouble.”
La Marque also is the first community in the county to start a youth internship program. The program places students in the fire department, police department, public works or city hall for six weeks.
“This program helps the interns develop a work ethic, take pride in the community and gives them income,” Bell said. “Three interns were hired on full-time. We plan to expand the program.”
The goal of these programs is to intervene before young people turn to crime and focuses on rehabilitation rather than just punishment.
“It is wrong to punish youth without trying to first intervene,” Bell said. “We should not damage prospects for a successful future.
“It is important to see how far this community has come,” Bell said. “Only a year ago, we had young people dying in the street. We have come a long way.”
The city of Galveston said it does not track juvenile violent crime rates.
Galveston County and League City did not respond to public records requests in time for publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.