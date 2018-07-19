The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced a $1 million donation to help defray the costs of overtime for law enforcement officers who responded to the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School, where 10 people were killed and more injured.
The state, city and county incurred millions in expenses responding to the shooting, officials said. The Bureau of Justice Assistance had asked the governor's Criminal Justice Division to apply for the grant, officials said. The department announced awarding the grant this week.
The money is available from the Emergency Federal Law Enforcement Assistance grant program. The purpose of the grant program is to help states respond to emergencies, officials said.
— Marissa Barnett
