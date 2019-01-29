LA MARQUE
A 15-year-old La Marque High School student was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a Monday bomb threat hoax that led to the evacuation of about 1,600 students, officials said.
The student, who is accused of calling 911 about 10 a.m. Monday and claiming there was a bomb in the high school, was charged with making a false report, school officials said.
The arrest came after a school administrator listened to the 911 call and identified his voice, said Mike Matranga, executive director of security and safety for Texas City school district.
Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies, who provide security at the district’s schools, arrested the unidentified student.
The student was being held Tuesday at the Galveston County Juvenile Justice Department facility, Matranga said.
The bomb threat led to high school and middle school students being evacuated to a nearby church while multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a sweep of both campuses, Matranga said.
