GALVESTON
With temperatures today expected to stay below freezing, area plumbers are predicting a wave of pipe failures at homes and businesses and advise property owners to beware of potential problems that could arise even after the freeze passes.
Even after temperatures rise later this week, residents should be on alert for pipes bursting over the new few days, local experts warned.
It isn’t incredibly uncommon for Galveston to reach below freezing temperatures, but the sustained cold weather is dangerous for pipes, said Raymond Mann, co-owner of Island Mann Plumbing & Drain Cleaning.
“The most important thing is not having any exposed pipes outside,” Mann said.
Residents should take old towels or cloths and wrap their pipes and let the faucets drip to prevent the water inside from freezing, he said.
Noah Espinoza, the owner of League City-based All About Plumbing, hasn’t been getting many calls about plumbing yet, but he’s expecting them.
“With the power out, people have other priorities right now,” Espinoza said. “But I imagine when the pipes start to thaw, we’re going to get an abundance of calls.”
Espinoza canceled work for his employees Monday, telling them to stay home, he said.
It’s too dangerous out there, and Espinoza didn’t want to risk them getting injured on the roads, he said.
The damage from a burst pipe can be significant, said Richard Smith, owner of Smith and Co. Plumbing in Galveston.
“Sometimes on the beach houses, the piping’s real close to the outside walls,” Smith said.
Pipes that burst can damage insulation, flooring, ceilings or walls the pipes run along, he said.
Residents might not see that damage start to happen until Wednesday when the weather warms, Mann said.
“The significant damage is going to happen when these pipes thaw out and the water starts to flow and there’s nothing to stop it,” Mann said.
Mann remembers the last freeze of 2018 when thousands of residents were without water for days because of a backlog of work for local plumbers after freezing temperatures burst pipes.
“This is actually much worse,” Mann said. “We’re going to have two days of subfreezing temperatures.”
The longer sustained freezing temperatures potentially could cause more damage, he said.
Residents with homeowner’s insurance can sometimes claim damages because of burst pipes, said Camille Garcia, spokeswoman for the Texas Insurance Council.
Repairs to the pipe itself don’t typically fall under coverage, but if the pipe bursts and damages walls, floors or insulation, residents typically will be able to make claims on those damages, she said.
“A lot of older homes have pipes in the ceilings and pipes in the walls or sometimes even in the concrete,” Garcia said.
Homeowners will very likely need to show they made a reasonable effort to protect the pipes by warming their home and covering outside faucets, she said.
People ought to wrap pipes with anything they can, like a towel, Mann said.
If pipes do burst, people ought to be patient because plumbers will have a lot of calls ahead of them and many area hardware stores are already sold out of the appropriate repair parts, he said.
Today may be too late to make a significant difference to the freezing pipes, but it’s worth making an effort, Smith said.
“If you haven’t already prepared for it and done some pipe wrapping, go ahead and let your water run,” Smith said.
Residents should let a small stream, not just a drip, run, he said.
Reporter Matt deGrood contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.