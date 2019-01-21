Construction in the northern parts of Galveston County could cause problems for Mardi Gras attendees leaving Galveston in early March.
Crews will begin demolishing the FM 646 bridge beginning March 1 — the same day as the start of the second weekend of Galveston’s Mardi Gras — as part of an ongoing project to expand Interstate 45 from six lanes up to eight lanes of traffic in Galveston County, said Danny Perez, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation.
As part of that demolition, the Texas Department of Transportation will close two northbound lanes, but will leave all southbound lanes open until later in the month, Perez said.
But Galveston city officials say they’re working with state officials to try to push back the start of construction to avoid a major traffic snarl.
“I have reached out to TxDOT to let them know we have a major issue with that, but have not yet heard back,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Maxwell plans to visit with department officials in coming days in hopes of adjusting the schedule, and has found them generally helpful in the past, he said.
Mardi Gras, an annual pre-Lenten festival that draws thousands of visitors to Galveston and is among the city’s most lucrative events, is scheduled from Feb. 22 to March 5.
But while the construction might cause headaches for people leaving the festival, the biggest effect will be in the northern parts of the county, said Mike Dean, president of Yaga’s Entertainment, which stages many of Mardi Gras events.
“If it’s northbound, that shouldn’t affect Mardi Gras,” Dean said. “But certainly, for communities in League City, Dickinson and elsewhere — they’ll be able to get here, but will have diminished ability to get home.”
Crews are taking down the overpass at FM 646 over Interstate 45 with plans to eventually replace it with a street running under the interstate, officials said.
Reducing the number of overpasses spanning the interstate is meant to help in hurricane evacuations and also improve traffic flow at other times, Perez said.
Although they hope state officials will postpone the FM 646 work, Galveston city officials also recognized it’s difficult not to interrupt some events.
“Things work in sequence,” Maxwell said. “That may just be the way it happens — with TxDOT, there’s no good weekend anymore. After the two weekends of Mardi Gras, then we start spring break. I don’t know which is better — not everyone is coming and leaving spring break at the same time.”
Department officials have signed a contract for reconstructing the overpass that stipulates crews have six months to finish the job, with disincentives for late completion and incentives for finishing early, Perez said.
Crews are tentatively slated to reopen the intersection to travel across FM 646 in the fall, Perez said.
With the demolition of the FM 646 bridge, drivers will have to either use FM 517 or state Highway 96 as alternative routes, Perez said.
The new intersection will have access roads and space for U-turns in each direction, Perez said.
This traffic project is part of a $120 million project to widen the interstate between FM 517 and FM 518, Perez said. The plan to widen Interstate 45 through Galveston County is divided into several different phases, officials said.
Starting sometime this spring, crews guided by the Texas Department of Transportation also will begin work on another project to expand state Highway 146 between Red Bluff Road in Seabrook on through Kemah, widening it from a six-lane to a 12-lane freeway. The project should cost about $210 million and start sometime in February or March.
State Highway 146 is another major road through the county.
