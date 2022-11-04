About the Series

• Oct. 1 — Checks mailed by hundreds of Galveston residents and businesses have disappeared, some of which have resurfaced after being altered and fraudulently negotiated.

• Oct. 7 — Mail theft already had reached epidemic in 2020 when two top postal officials decided to defund the service's front-line police force, one national union president asserts. It has gotten far worse since.

• Oct. 14 — Victims of check theft and fraud are a diverse group of people, but they have some things in common.

• Oct. 29 — An investigation of the Bob Lyons Post Office in Galveston that would "leave no stone unturned" was underway, a federal lawmaker said.

• Today — The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General has launched an audit of the Postal Service's response to crimes and plans to release a report early next year.

• In the works — Many questions beg answers in the $1 million criminal industry preying on the U.S. Mail in Galveston. Among them are these:

• Can the U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service be compelled to answer questions about these crimes?

• Several checks stolen after being entrusted to the U.S. Mail in Galveston were altered by someone with distinctive penmanship.

• Who’s ultimately responsible for covering money stolen through postal check theft and fraud? Can banks write it off as a business loss?

• Do our elected leaders think some corrective action might be called for?

For this and more, follow the series Checks in the Mail, only at The Daily News.