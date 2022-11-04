GALVESTON
After about two years marked by what numerous sources describe as soaring cases of stolen mail, robberies of mail carriers, theft of master keys, burglary of drop boxes and check washing, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General has launched an audit of the service's response to crimes.
The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, charged with ensuring efficiency and accountability of the postal service, disclosed the audit Oct. 24.
“We initiated this project’s survey phase on Sept. 2, 2022,” the Inspector General’s Office said on its website. “Based on that work, we will assess the Postal Service’s response to mail theft by reviewing mail theft complaints and cases for a sample of locations nationwide.”
The report is set for release in March 2023, according to the Inspector General’s Office website.
In another recent announcement the Postal Service warned consumers about using its iconic blue drop boxes during the holiday season.
In a statement issued Monday, the Postal Service warned against mailing letters or packages in the blue boxes on Sundays or on federal holidays.
To avoid having mail stolen, the service recommended depositing it in the boxes just before pick-up times or going into a local post office and using the boxes inside, which it said were much less likely to be the target of thieves.
“Check the pick-up schedule posted on the box to ensure your mail will not sit in the box overnight or over the weekend; and use the letter slots inside your Post Office for your mail, or hand it to a letter carrier," Silvia Torres, public information officer for the U.S. Postal Inspector, said.
“The U.S. Mail remains one of the safest and most trusted ways to send gifts and greetings to friends and loved ones."
When asked to elaborate on the timing of the warning and whether it was related to an uptick in mail theft, Torres declined to comment further.
The blue boxes have been a common theme in a proliferation of mail theft in Galveston.
A Daily News investigation using documents obtained through the Texas Public Information found that from Jan. 1, 2020, to Aug. 14, 2022, the Galveston Police Department took reports of 140 cases of checks stolen after being mailed, altered through a process called washing, and cashed for amounts averaging about $7,000 but reaching as much as $34,221 and totaling more than $1 million.
The vast majority of checks stolen and washed and those that disappeared and yet to resurface that were confirmed by The Daily News had been mailed at the Bob Lyons Post Office, 5826 Broadway in Galveston, or at the Postal Service drop boxes serviced by that office.
The boxes are vulnerable to thieves who either steal or obtain arrow keys or enter the boxes with force.
“Mail theft can occur through various methods, such as the use of stolen and counterfeit keys to access collection boxes; residential mailbox theft; and robbery of mail carriers,” the Inspector General’s website said.
Postal employees use arrow keys to open and secure collection and relay boxes, apartment panels, outdoor parcel lockers, neighborhood delivery and collection boxes, according to the Office of Inspector General.
Although local police had no reports of robberies of mail carriers, blue Postal Service drop boxes had been targeted by thieves.
The Postal Inspection Service declined to comment about whether arrow keys had been stolen or were missing from the Galveston Post Office or whether any carriers had been robbed of them.
A May 2021 report by the U.S. Office of Inspector General found that lost, stolen or broken arrow keys were not accurately reported.
In a study done by David Maimon, an associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, the group found stolen or copied U.S. Postal Service keys for sale on the darknet for as much as $3,000, he said.
Another reason for the increase in mail theft is the defunding of the Postal Police Officers, initiated on Aug. 25, 2020 by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale, according to Frank Albergo, national president of the Postal Police Officers Association, a labor union.
The rise in mail theft was an unprecedented national disaster, Albergo said in the interview with The Daily News.
Blue boxes and mail crimes were regularly patrolled by the postal police, but the force once composed of 2,500 workers has shrunk to just 350 rank-and-file officers, Albergo said. At the same time, the number of postal inspectors has risen to 1,300 nationally.
In a March 2022, the Postal Service told the Department of Justice that more than 165 armed robberies had been committed against letter carriers since Oct. 2021, a 400 percent increase since 2019.
