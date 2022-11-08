GOP candidates sweep state offices representing Galveston County By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Nov 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 Terri Leo-Wilson +2 Greg Bonnen Courtesy +2 Brandon Creighton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keeping with the trend across Texas, Republican candidates swept state offices representing Galveston County. SENATE DISTRICT 4 Republican incumbent Brandon Creighton defeated Democrat Misty Bishop for State Senate District 4.Creighton won with 74 percent of the vote, according to incomplete and unofficial results.Creighton has held District 4, which includes Bolivar Peninsula and a small part of eastern Galveston County, since 2014.HOUSE DISTRICT 23Republican Terri Leo-Wilson won the race against Democrat Keith G. Henry for State Representative for District 23.Leo-Wilson won with 65 percent of the vote, according to incomplete and unofficial results.House District 23 represents Galveston Island, La Marque, Texas City, a small part of League City, Bolivar Peninsula and all of Chambers County.Leo-Wilson is a teacher and had previously served three terms on the Texas State Board of Education.Henry is a former Texas City city commissioner.Leo-Wilson will assume her position representing District 23 on Jan. 10.HOUSE DISTRICT 24In District 24, Republican Greg Bonnen fought off challenges from Democrat Michael Creedon and Libertarian Ryan McCamy. Bonnen won by slightly more than 69 percent of the vote, according to incomplete and unofficial results.Bonnen was first elected to District 24 in 2013. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wilson Leo Politics Candidate Brandon Creighton House District Keith G. Henry Locations Galveston County Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDickinson teen arrested on manslaughter charge over deadly crash, sheriff saidMaceo's to be featured on 'Texas Bucket List'One motorcyclist dead, three motorists injured in crash near DickinsonRally's rumble continues on The Strand in GalvestonGalveston prepares for 500,000 motorcycle enthusiasts to roar onto islandLone Star Rally revs up with big crowds and fair weather in GalvestonTexas City man to face trial in homicide committed when he was 16Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash, police sayMore police, enhanced safety messages planned for Lone Star Rally in GalvestonUpscale Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill pre-heats for Texas City opening; Santa Fe's Lone Star Pharmacy ups the dosage CollectionsHundreds compete in Daily News Press RunThe Daily News’ 11th annual Press Run winnersWinter Sports Preview CommentedGuest commentary: What kind of America do you want to live in? (89) Love the candidates or not, this election demands action (86) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (63) Guest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas' (55) Overdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston County (53) We do indeed have an 'imbecile in Washington' (47) County's contribution to border was not a good investment (44) Polling place changes smell like voter intimidation (40) Guest editorial: San Antonio Express-News: Under Abbott or O’Rourke, will Texas economy thrive? (37) Texas GOP wants to gut your right to elect leaders (36)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.