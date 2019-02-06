GALVESTON
Three men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Galveston grocery store in January, police said Wednesday.
A fourth suspect in the robbery has been identified and is still at large, police said.
Jacquez Keil, 17, and Bryant West, 20, both of Houston, were both being held in the Galveston County Jail on aggravated robbery charges, according to jail documents.
A third man, Jamaris Hayes, 19, also of Houston, is being held on multiple counts of aggravated robbery in the Harris County Jail, according to jail records.
In a complaint filed with Keil’s arrest on Tuesday, police accused the three men of working together to rob the La Michoacana Meat Market, 3301 Broadway, in Galveston on Jan. 4.
On that day, three masked men entered the market about 9:15 a.m., and robbed customers and employees there at gunpoint, police said. At least two shots were fired during the robbery, although no one was injured, police said.
The robbery sparked a manhunt in the area of the store, but no arrests were made that day. The robbery came amid a series of other armed robberies in the city, which prompted the creation of a task force to investigate the crime, police said.
On Jan. 11, Galveston investigators received a call from the Houston Police Department and were told that Hayes had been arrested and had admitted to participating in the Galveston robbery, according to the complaint.
Hayes told police he and three other men drove from Houston to Galveston in a stolen truck and robbed the store, according to the complaint. Police also searched his phone and found a video of Hayes from the day of the robbery, where he displayed a large amount of cash, according to the complaint.
In that video, Hayes was wearing a green sweatshirt similar to one worn by one of the men who robbed the grocery store, according to the complaint.
Police arrested West in Houston on Jan. 30, according to the complaint. Keil was arrested in Houston on Tuesday, according to the complaint.
Hayes was being held without bond in Houston on Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records. Keil and Bryant were being held on $250,000 bond in Galveston, according to jail records.
The fourth man, who was named in the complaint but not yet arrested, is still at large, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
