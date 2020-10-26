Galveston resident Aundre Smith, a member of the Johnny Mitchell Club of Galveston, has been named a 2020-2021 youth ambassador by the Afterschool Alliance in Washington, according to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.
Smith, 16, is a sophomore at Ball High School and will receive advocacy training and participate in monthly calls in preparation for the "Afterschool for All Challenge" set for April 12 through April 14 in Washington.
