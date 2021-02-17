Hundreds of cars lined up Wednesday for water distribution at McGuire-Dent Recreation Center in Galveston. Rep. Mayes Middleton donated several pallets of water to the city after the line breaks caused by the below-freezing temperatures and supply issues caused Galveston’s water reserve levels to drop dangerously low. City staff distributed the water four bottles per person.
— Jennifer Reynolds
