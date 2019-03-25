GALVESTON
A proposed agreement might present a solution to West End residents concerned about inundation of seaweed on island beaches after the Galveston Park Board of Trustees stopped allowing private companies to operate under its cleaning permit.
Under the proposal, the park board will rent equipment and staff to West End property owner associations when seaweed reaches a certain threshold, Park Board of Trustees Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
“We’re really pleased with this,” de Schaun said.
The park board maintains island beaches, but isn’t required by the state to clean sargassum or other types of seaweed from the beaches, since it provides ecological benefits, park board officials said.
The agreement came about this month because some West End residents raised concern their beaches wouldn’t be cleaned of heavy seaweed this year, a practice that homeowners associations previously paid third party companies to do.
But last summer, the park board decided to stop allowing firms to operate under a permit issued through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers when island environmental groups raised concern about a company’s beach cleaning method.
“Their vendor was not behaving well,” de Schaun said.
According to the draft agreement, the park board will clean beaches if seaweed builds up to 2 1/2 feet high and 10 feet wide over at least 50 percent of a property, de Schaun said.
The park board will leave some seaweed on the beaches, since it presents an ecological benefit, she said.
Some West Enders want to see their beaches even cleaner, said Bob Dolgin, president of the Sandhill Shores Property Owners Association.
“We want clean beaches and we should be entitled to clean beaches,” Dolgin said. “Other parts of the country have clean beaches.”
Dolgin and the residents he represents want to hire their own third-party contractor to clean seaweed off beaches, he said.
The Indian Beach Property Owners Association probably won’t participate in the contract, President Mike Christiansen said.
“To us, it’s cost prohibitive,” Christiansen said. “The rules change every year on the permitting on what you can rake. Shooting a moving target isn’t successful.”
That’s not a park board problem, but a regulation at the state level, he said.
The up-front costs for cleaning the entire West End would be $160,000, according to park board documents. This would be split between different associations and either refunded or rolled over to the next year if not used, according to documents.
West Galveston Island Property Owners Association President Jerry Mohn couldn’t be reached Monday.
Only one company, Beachside Environmental LLC, conducted beach cleaning using the park board’s permit under its old policy.
That business closed after the policy changes, said owner Hernan Botero.
“It has never been proven that I did anything wrong,” Botero said.
Other communities clean beaches daily and look much cleaner than Galveston beaches, he said.
“We were cleaning the beaches once a week,” Botero said.
The company last year was criticized by the Turtle Island Restoration Network, an environmental group which advocates for turtle populations, for removing too much beneficial sargassum from beaches.
In July, the company sued the restoration network and local program director Joanie Steinhaus, claiming she defamed them with false statements. That lawsuit is still active and pending in a Galveston district court.
The park board’s new rental policy may only be a temporary measure, de Schaun said.
The corps is working on developing a regional beach-cleaning permit that either homeowners associations, companies or anyone else could operate under for a small fee, de Schaun said.
Previously, the park board allowed firms to work under its permit because obtaining the authorization is costly and takes years, de Schaun said.
This new corps permit will likely take several years to develop, she said.
So far this year, there haven’t been any major landings of seaweed on the island. The island’s beaches haven’t seen large amounts of sargassum, which is actually an algae, since 2014. That year, the seaweed piled up to thigh-high heights across most island beaches.
Park board trustees are scheduled to vote on the proposed agreement during a regular meeting Tuesday.
