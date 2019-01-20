A grant of $50,000 has been used to purchase 85 Chromebooks available for lending to Hitchcock Independent School District third through 12th graders.
Chromebooks are small, usually inexpensive, laptop computers that use Google operating software, rather than the more common core programs made by Apple Inc., and Microsoft Corp.
Representatives of the Texas Computer Education Association, Hitchcock ISD Superintendent Carla Vickroy and Texas District 11 state Sen. Larry Taylor gathered at the school district Friday to celebrate the grant designed to narrow the digital divide for students who might not otherwise have access to computers at home.
“I learned a long time ago that If you solve the problem at school but not at home, you haven’t solved the problem,” said Jennifer Bergland, director of government regulations for computer education association, a 13,000-member nonprofit dedicated to supporting the use of technology in education. It led the campaign encouraging school districts to apply for grants offered by the Texas Education Association.
Hitchcock’s new Chromebooks are housed in the district’s school libraries and are available for students to check out and take home for a day, a week or for the length of a project, Vickroy said.
“Our district is over 80 percent economically disadvantaged, and many of our students don’t have access to computers at home,” Vickroy said.
The Chromebooks are loaded with Google Apps for Education and Odyssey Learning software and are connected to hotspots throughout the district so that homes don’t require an internet connection to be used.
Taylor, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, co-authored legislation during the 85th legislative session that authorized the $10 million in tech lending grants. Since May, the state education agency had awarded grants to 148 of Texas’ 1,067 districts for the program. The La Marque Independent School District received $147,000 through the program.
“I truly believe that technology is the great equalizer,” Taylor said.
With so many vast rural school districts in Texas, providing tech access to students wherever they live is a challenge, he said. Taylor is working to obtain federal funds to provide broadband connection for every school district in the state, but access at home is equally as important, he said.
“The state needs to give every student an opportunity,” Taylor said. “Computer access gives kids access to self-paced learning, learning beyond what they get in the classroom.
“If you give economically disadvantaged kids a good education, you’ve changed an entire family tree for the future.”
Providing computer access for students at home is essential for teaching kids in new ways that teachers are now implementing, Bergland said.
“We are literally asking teachers to do their work differently,” she said. “It’s a hard ship to turn, but it’s worth it.”
The Texas Computer Education Association is lobbying at the 86th session of the state legislature for full funding of the state’s Technology and Instructional Materials Allotment, noting that only 13 percent of the state-approved allotment has been used to purchase technology, making it difficult for districts to initiate and sustain broad-based technology programs.
Taylor is co-authoring a massive education finance reform bill the legislature will consider during the session.
“The bill is being drafted now,” he said. “We’re asking people to look at the whole package and not pick it apart.”
Past attempts at funding education in Texas came out of “a hodgepodge of fixes made through many Supreme Court decisions, Taylor said.
“It’s constitutional, but it’s a mess.”
