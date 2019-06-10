Voters chose city council members for Santa Fe and Dickinson during runoff elections that culminated on Saturday.
Elected to the city of Dickinson Council Position No. 2 was Sean Skipworth with 482 or 57.86 percent of the vote against Bruce Henderson.
Skipworth and Henderson emerged from a three-way race in the May 4 general election with 49 percent to 42 percent of the vote respectively.
Henderson drew more absentee and Election Day votes than Skipworth in the runoff but only received 38.5 percent of early votes cast, the voting category in which the majority of people cast their votes.
In the city of Santa Fe Council Place 1 election, Claude Hoke IV emerged as the victor with 202 total votes over opponent Paul Shelley’s 144.
Hoke and Shelley each earned roughly 41 percent of the vote in the three-way general election on May 4.
Shelley collected 62.5 percent of absentee votes cast in the race but only 27.14 percent on Election Day. The majority of voters cast their ballots early with Hoke securing 55 percent of early votes.
