The woman killed Friday in what authorities said was a domestic shooting had a been a teacher at a Texas City charter school, school officials confirmed Monday.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 12:58 am
Amanda Montgomery, 42, was a teacher at Odyssey Academy’s Texas City campus, Superintendent Jennifer Goodman said.
“The Odyssey Academy community is devastated over the loss of an exceptional educator, colleague and friend,” Goodman said.
Montgomery died and an as-yet unidentified man was left in critical medical condition after the suspected homicide and suicide attempt, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Ray Nolen said Saturday.
Montgomery had been a teacher at Odyssey Academy for five years and most recently taught fifth- and sixth-grade science.
Crisis counselors would be available throughout the week on campus for students and faculty, Goodman said.
“Ms. Montgomery blessed countless students and their families through her service as a teacher,” Goodman said. “Her contributions to our school will always be remembered.”
Deputies were called about 7 p.m. Friday to a home in the 600 block of 25th Street in San Leon after one of a couple’s children reported the shooting, authorities.
Deputies found Montgomery dead from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.
A man was found critically wounded and airlifted to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, Nolen said Saturday.
The man still is in the hospital and the case still was under investigation, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Monday.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
