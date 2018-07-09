GALVESTON
The seawall was crowded and finding a parking spot downtown over the weekend took a bit of a search. Despite rain in the forecast and a midweek holiday, crowds showed up for the second Fourth of July weekend.
But in what is usually one of the busiest weeks on the island, people working at isle businesses said the holiday crowds were smaller this year — but still busier than a typical summer weekend.
Most people attributed the smaller turnout to weather and the Wednesday holiday, which split up the weekends.
"It wasn't as good and busy as some of the past years, but a little faster than normal weekend traffic," said Miranda Rilat, who works at Gracie's, a boutique shop on The Strand.
Saturday's sunny weather drew visitors to the isle beaches and businesses along the seawall. After a slower Fourth of July, some business owners had been hoping for a weekend crowd to make up for it.
"The past few summers every holiday this place would be jam packed," said Jose Tovar, who works at Shrimp 'N Stuff on Avenue O.
"We were ready for lots of people to come in, but I've heard that there just wasn't that many people."
