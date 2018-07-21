GALVESTON
Former residents of a housing complex destroyed during Hurricane Ike in 2008 will reunite in August like a large family with too many relations who have been too far apart for too long.
Almost 10 years after the storm destroyed the low-income apartments of Cedar Terrace, many residents still haven’t been able to return to the island, reunion organizer Rosalyn Jackson said.
And while the Galveston Housing Authority has rebuilt some low-income housing, many residents went to the mainland, and some residents were able to get into other units around the island.
“It’s not the same,” Jackson said.
Cedar Terrace was replaced by a mixed-income development, The Cedars at Carver Park. The development is on five blocks between 29th and 30th streets, from Church to Ball streets.
The new development has 122 apartments, with 63 slated for public housing and 59 for renters paying market rates.
More than 500 people lived in Cedar Terrace before Ike, and about 100 people go every year to the reunion at Kempner Park, 2704 Ave. O. Some have grown up and are now doctors, lawyers and engineers, Jackson said.
Others gather every year to visit old neighbors, and some returned to the group for the first time since Ike, Jackson said.
Former residents in their 90s and small children entertain each other, and all the generations between them share photos and stories of Cedar Terrace.
The fourth Cedar Terrace reunion is Aug. 11 at Kempner Park, starting at noon and continuing until 7 p.m.
Some who plan to attend were upset when rumors circulated on social media that the city had lost the reservation paperwork and the organizers would have to pay an additional fee for insurance, something they never had to do before.
The incident was a simple misunderstanding involving filling out the wrong forms for the wrong purpose, organizer Byron James said. He was able to clear up the confusion and secure the spot without having to pay any additional fees, James said.
Former Cedar Terrace residents witnessed city officials and residents in the years after Ike arguing that Galveston should not rebuild its public housing. The debate was racially charged because most of the people who lived in Cedar Terrace and other public housing complexes destroyed in the storm were African American.
The fight against rebuilding meant Galveston went for years without much public housing and many people resettled in other communities.
The intention of the reunion is to bring them back to the island and to reconnect the far-flung branches of the community that considers itself a family, Jackson said.
The Cedar Terrace Reunion board has found other ways to take care of its community. The board raises money to buy back-to-school necessities for children.
“We want to make sure every child has a book bag filled with supplies,” Jackson said.
Music, dancing, laughing and reminiscing are on the agenda for the reunion. Homemade food will include barbecue and chicken.
“And we’ll have hot dogs for the children,” Jackson said.
