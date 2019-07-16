A development company is suing the city of League City, seeking between $646,000 and $2 million in damages over what it asserts were miscalculated payments.
Attorneys representing Park on Clear Creek Development Company Ltd. filed a lawsuit July 9 in the 212th District Court against Galveston County’s biggest city, asserting city administrators calculated interest payments for Public Improvement District No. 5 using a fixed rate plus 1 percent for each expenditure.
“Nothing in the agreement provides support of the city’s method of calculating interest by creating fixed rates of interest to the detriment of Park on Clear Creek’s right to earn interest on outstanding indebtedness based upon an interest rate calculation that was tied to, and intended to fluctuate with, the prime rate,” the lawsuit asserts.
A Public Improvement District is a geographical area a city establishes to provide improvements and maintenance, financing those by levying an assessment on the homeowners based on square footage of the property to pay the developer.
While the legal filing brings the controversy into a new form, residents have questioned the city’s calculations for months now. City administrators estimate they must reimburse 12 property owners who paid off their assessment early for a total of $143,235, according to a city spokesman.
But several residents have questions about the firm’s calculations and how interest payments and actual construction costs might figure into how much they are owed, residents said.
Representatives for the city have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
RV PROJECT DRAMA
The owner of a planned RV park in La Marque is suing the company hired to oversee its construction, seeking unspecified damages for what it argues was an abandoned project.
Houston-based attorney Matthew Cire filed the lawsuit July 12 in the 56th District Court on behalf of Shivan Inc. against AKIB Construction Inc. and Manzoor Memon, asserting they hired the construction company to act as a general contractor on an RV project.
The construction company was supposed to supervise all work, assist in getting an occupancy permit and receive a 10 percent builder’s fee, according to the lawsuit.
But AKIB didn’t perform under the scope and took an 11 percent fee, the lawsuit asserts.
Then, in August 2018, AKIB stopped doing work and abandoned the project, according to the complaint.
Not only did AKIB stop working, but it recorded a lien on the project, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
RENT TROUBLE
A development company is suing one of its clients, asserting the client owes more than $100,000 for unpaid rent.
Attorneys representing 646 Development LLC filed the lawsuit July 1 in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 2 against Crystal Roark and Consult Fortitude Inc., seeking between $100,000 and $200,000 in damages.
The defendants signed a lease with the development company in April 2017 to lease property for 48 months, the lawsuit asserts.
But the defendants made several payments late and didn’t pay rent at all in March, according to the lawsuit.
The development company eventually terminated the lease and sold property left behind, but is still owed about $159,200, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
