GALVESTON
CenterPoint Energy, which owns, operates and maintain the poles, wires and substations that make the delivery of electricity possible, has scheduled four outages during September in the island's downtown to complete work in the area.
Service will be out from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 9 at some addresses in the 100 block of 20th, 21st and 23rd streets and in the 1900, 2000, 2100 and 2200 blocks of The Strand, officials said.
Service will be out from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 11 at some addresses in the 200 block of 20th, 21st and 22nd streets, in the 2000, 2100 and 2200 blocks of Mechanic Street and in the 2000, 2100 and 2200 blocks of The Strand.
Service will be out from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16 at some addresses in the 200 block of 23rd, 24th and 25th streets, in the 2200, 2300 and 2400 blocks of Mechanic Street and the 2200, 2300 and 2400 blocks of The Strand.
Service will be out from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 18 at some addresses in the 300 block of 23rd, 24th and 25th streets, in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Mechanic Street and in the 2300, 2400 and 2500 blocks of Market Street.
People with questions should contact CenterPoint Energy at 713-207-3611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.