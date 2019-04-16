GALVESTON
Wyndham Hotel Group has named Marty Miles the new complex general manager of three island hotels.
Miles, who was previously manager of The Tremont House, 2300 Mechanic St., will now also manage Hotel Galvez & Spa, 2024 Seawall Blvd., and Harbor House Hotel & Marina at Pier 21, No. 28 Pier 21.
The appointment comes about a week after Steve Cunningham, the previous complex general manager, left the position to manage the Hilton University of Houston hotel at the college’s Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management.
There, Cunningham will manage the hotel and work with students on practical training.
Cunningham had held the position for about 10 years, he said.
Before joining Wyndham Hotel Group, Miles was founder and president of Las Vegas-based Casino Food and Beverage Solutions LLC, which provided consulting for casinos, resorts, hotels and restaurants.
“Over the past almost 10 years, it’s been a pleasure to work with such a dedicated and talented staff,” Miles said. “I also appreciate the confidence and support of Wyndham Hotel and Resorts management as we continue to move these hotels forward.”
Miles is on the Galveston Restaurant Association board and served as president in 2015 and 2016. He also served as director of the Texas Restaurant Association from 2015 to 2018.
