SAN LEON
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office was still trying Friday to identify a person in San Leon who appeared to drag a stumbling horse behind a truck in a video posted on social media this week.
The sheriff’s office was made aware Tuesday of the video, which deputies believe a juvenile recorded, Sgt. Michael Roy said. Despite talking to the juvenile’s family, the truck driver hadn’t been identified as of Friday afternoon, he said.
“We’re still trying to figure out who was driving,” Roy said. “Everyone we’ve contacted so far has been unable to put somebody behind the wheel.”
In the video, a horse that’s tied to the back of a truck is seen stumbling behind the vehicle as it accelerates down an unknown street, which deputies believe to be in San Leon, Roy said. The video was sent to the sheriff’s office by several San Leon residents, he said.
Judging from what’s happening in the video, whoever’s driving the truck could be charged with animal abuse, a Class A misdemeanor, Roy said.
“And what’s in the video is just a short blip,” he said. “Who knows how much longer they drove down the road, or what happened after the video ends.”
The video, which has been shared on social media thousands of times this week, caused widespread outrage online from around the country.
“Sorry, I don’t care who they are, men, women, kids,” wrote Sheila Loe, who lives near Portland, Oregon. “It is time for a punishment so horrific they die or fear too much to ever do it again. I no longer have any tolerance for such humans.”
“Terrible terrible. Ugh,” Maria Escobedo, who lives in San Leon, wrote. “People can be so cruel I hope they find out who did it. Poor horse.”
