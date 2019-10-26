Joshua Snethen looks out from the drivers seat of a school bus during the annual Touch-a-Truck event in Texas City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Children explored and played in several heavy-duty vehicles during the event.
Ava Perry begins to step out of a tank while exploring the Touch-a-Truck event in Texas City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Children pretended to drive the trucks while playing in the heavy duty vehicles.
Jiggs Henry, right, holds Oliver Robles while Raven Robles holds July Robles in front of an Astros-themed dump truck during the annual Touch-a-Truck event in Texas City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Children of all ages played on various trucks during the event.
Joshua Snethen looks out from the drivers seat of a school bus during the annual Touch-a-Truck event in Texas City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Children explored and played in several heavy-duty vehicles during the event.
Ava Perry begins to step out of a tank while exploring the Touch-a-Truck event in Texas City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Children pretended to drive the trucks while playing in the heavy duty vehicles.
Jiggs Henry, right, holds Oliver Robles while Raven Robles holds July Robles in front of an Astros-themed dump truck during the annual Touch-a-Truck event in Texas City on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Children of all ages played on various trucks during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.