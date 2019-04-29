GALVESTON
A Colorado hospital executive will become the University of Texas Medical Branch’s new chief executive officer this summer, the medical branch announced Monday.
Timothy Harlin, the chief operating and acceleration officer at Denver Health and Hospital Authority, will replace longtime medical branch CEO Donna Sollenberger, the medical branch said.
Sollenberger has held the role since 2009 and is retiring Aug. 31, university spokesman Raul Reyes said.
Harlin’s experience at the Denver authority should easily translate to the medical branch, he said. In his current job, he oversees 7,000 employees, including 1,000 residents.
The medical branch employs about 11,000 people and has about 3,300 residents.
“There’s a whole lot that’s similar,” Harlin said.
The size and scale of the medical branch and its healthcare outreach in the region is exciting to Harlin, he said.
“From a job standpoint, it’s a fabulous organization,” Harlin said. “I’m very excited about that. They’re very innovative. They do great work.”
All large academic medical centers come with the challenge of funding both the school and the hospital, but Harlin said he was impressed with the medical branch’s professionalism.
Before his current role in Denver, Harlin was chief operating officer at Hennepin Healthcare System in Minneapolis, chief operating officer at Randolph Medical Center in Roanoke, Alabama and a health care consultant.
Harlin’s background in various health care organizations will benefit the medical branch, president Dr. David L. Callender said.
“He is a collaborative leader who values the strength of teams, and I am confident he will effectively guide and advance our health system, and our university, in a rapidly evolving environment,” Callender said.
Harlin’s appointment to the position comes just a few weeks after the medical branch named Charles Mouton as its new executive vice president, provost and dean of the medical school.
The medical branch is also soon set to open a new $90 million Health Education Center in Galveston, the first academic building built on campus in 40 years.
Harlin will start at the medical branch July 15 and will work with Sollenberger until she retires.
Sollenberger has a $754,400 salary, but Harlin’s salary hasn’t yet been set because it’s subject to approval by the University of Texas System Board of Regents, Reyes said.
The next regents meeting is in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.