Del Murphy needed a back patio replaced at a rental house after Hurricane Harvey, so he hired a contractor who hired a subcontractor to do the work.
Not long after the subcontractor completed the work, the crew showed up at the rental house demanding $1,700 — money Murphy had already given the contractor, said Amanda Rodriguez, who rents the house in League City.
The contractor had just stiffed the subcontractors, Murphy said.
“You hear about this all the time after Harvey,” Rodriguez said. “Everyone in Dickinson, League City and Friendswood has a story about it, they were all hit so hard.”
Murphy and Rodriguez are among residents across the northern reaches of Galveston County who have reported instances of contractor fraud, giving money to contractors who never did the work for Hurricane Harvey-related repairs as promised.
But, despite the number of residents who have had issues, no contractor has yet faced criminal charges in Galveston County related to their work in the almost two years since Harvey dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of the county.
Residents have filed a total of 12 complaints about four different contractors hired for Harvey-related repairs, but the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office has yet to file any charges, District Attorney Jack Roady said.
“Contractor fraud investigations usually do take longer than other investigations, especially when they involve multiple homeowners in multiple areas over a period of time,” Roady said.
Investigators must track down the real identity of the contractors, identify and obtain financial records and document the extent of the work to determine whether there is criminal conduct, Roady said.
But each of the cases remains an ongoing investigation, and prosecutors will file criminal charges eventually if they can obtain enough evidence to prove criminal conduct, Roady said.
Adrienne Bickham, of League City’s Bayridge subdivision, however, said she has had a far different experience regarding the office’s investigation of contractor fraud.
“They told me my case was closed,” Bickham said. “They told me it’s because I’m the only one he did it to — they haven’t found another person, that’s why they haven’t filed charges.”
Bickham is still awaiting repairs to her home after originally spending about $25,000 in insurance proceeds to hire a contractor, who then didn’t finish the work, she said.
Bickham contacted the police department, which suggested she file a civil lawsuit, and eventually the district attorney’s office, she said.
But many residents affected by contractor fraud don’t contact law enforcement officials. Joey Kukuch, another Bayridge resident, paid a contractor to make repairs to his home, but the work was never done, he told The Daily News in 2018.
Kukuch declined to comment about the matter when reached for comment this week, saying he was ready to put it behind him, but did say he never filed paperwork with the district attorney’s office.
League City police can’t cite a number of post-Harvey contractor fraud cases the department is investigating, partly because complaints can fall into many different categories, police spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
After Hurricane Ike in 2008, complaints came into the district attorney’s office a year after the disaster. Some went through the civil court process first, with homeowners suing contractors then later filing criminal complaints, officials said.
The statute of limitations is five years for contractor fraud cases, officials said. Those involving more than $2,500 are felonies while those less than $2,500 are misdemeanors.
After Ike, Galveston County prosecutors argued cases against 34 contractors accused in multiple cases of contractor fraud, officials said. Of the 34, 11 were accused of committing multiple felonies and 23 were accused of committing multiple misdemeanors.
