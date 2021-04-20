Victor "Vic" Pierson and Allan James "Jimmy" Rasmussen are among five bankers to be inducted as 2020 honorees by the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame at its annual Texas Bankers Hall of Fame Gala on Thursday at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
The Texas Bankers Hall of Fame, established by the Smith-Hutson Endowed Chair of Banking at Sam Houston State University, recognizes and honors the accomplishments of outstanding bankers who have made valuable contributions to the banking profession and pioneered the Texas banking industry.
