LA MARQUE
La Marque police are searching for a silver-colored pickup truck with dual rear wheels that might have been involved in a hit and run early Saturday morning.
La Marque police received a call at about 2 a.m. Saturday about a man in the road at FM 1765 and Lake Road, Sgt. Shelby Samuelson said.
The man was identified as La Marque resident Jarret Dewsey.
Officers suspect Dewsey was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, Samuelson said.
Dewsey was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston where he died, Samuelson said.
La Marque police are asking the community to look for a silver color dually pickup that might have front-end damage.
