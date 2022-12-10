One dead, one in critical condition after domestic shooting, sheriff's office says By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Reporter Dec 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAN LEONA woman is dead and a man in critical medical condition after a suspected homicide and suicide attempt, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Ray Nolen said.Deputies were called about 7 p.m. Friday to a home in the 600 block of 25th Street in San Leon after one of a couple’s children reported the shooting, Nolen said.Deputies found a woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Nolen said.A man was found critically wounded and airlifted to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, Nolen said.The man remained in critical but stable condition Saturday, Nolen said.The shooting was still under investigation, Nolen said. Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ray Nolen Shooting Crime Criminal Law Deputy Medical Condition Office San Leon Galveston County Trace Harris Reporter Follow Trace Harris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles14 charged with solicitation of minors or prostitutes in police stingRising costs squeeze renters tight in Galveston CountyDiBella's cover up causes a stir; developer snaps up Eibands spaceTrial over hit-and-run death of Galveston physician pushed to 2023League City Police recover $500,000 in stolen property in theft ring arrestsNearly 800 rooftops to rise on east side of Lago Mar in Texas CityNonprofits in old Galveston school building complain of short vacate warningMore on Lake Conroe, west Galveston Bay actionLeague City council approves controversial library resolutionBall High School student expelled for a year over firearm CollectionsChristmas cheer fills League City during Grand Night ParadePearl Harbor remembrance at Galveston Naval MuseumTexas City holds annual Christmas paradeTexas City celebrates the season with snowLeague City’s Nutcracker in the Park kicks off holiday eventsGalveston kicks off holidays with tree lightingGrand Galvez tree lightingPrayer vigil held for Galveston businessman CommentedRed Wave fizzled because of bad candidates, not lazy voters (168) Voters rejected GOP's pro-hate, anti-freedom platform (112) Media, Biden and lazy Republicans dried the Red Wave (53) Highly paid Galveston administrators should administrate (44) Galveston city council considers exporting homeless (36) Checks in the Mail: Federal lawmakers demand answers about mail theft, check fraud (36) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Biden chip plant visit more than victory lap (33) League City's library resolution an act of politics, not governance (27) Galveston Park Board plans name change, rebranding campaign (23) Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes (18)
