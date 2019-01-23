Lawyers for Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the student accused of killing 10 people in a May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School, argue that “factually baseless” and “ever-present” news coverage that might bias a jury justifies moving the trial out of Galveston County.
In a brief filed Tuesday, attorneys Nicholas Poehl, Robert Barfield and Katy-Marie Lyles expanded on a motion for a change of venue they filed earlier this month. The defense lawyers argued that pervasive media attention and social media commentary about the case — some of it they argue was factually incorrect and biased — makes it unlikely the court could seat an impartial jury.
For example, in the brief, the attorneys described an article published in the New York Post under a the headline “Teen killed in school shooting knew suspect would target her” as a “factually baseless” news story that could bias a jury and prevent a fair trial for Pagourtzis.
“This claim was made by the victim’s biological mother, from who the victim herself was somewhat estranged, in an apparent attempt to profit via a GoFundMe page connected to this tragedy,” the attorneys wrote in the brief. “The story received widespread notoriety, and continues to be raised in social media discussions about the case.”
A status conference is scheduled for Monday. Pagourtzis, who faces charges of capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault against a public servant, has been in custody without bond at the Galveston County Jail since the shooting.
Attorneys for Pagourtzis declined to comment on the most recent filing. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office said it would file a motion in response to the venue change request but declined to comment otherwise.
Scot Rice, the husband of Flo Rice, a substitute teacher who was injured during the shooting, was prepared for the request to change the venue, which he is against, he said.
“It’s not a surprise — the district attorney prepared us for this in advance,” Rice said, referring to himself and other relatives of shooting victims. “We’re not happy about the request of course; we definitely don’t want to travel, and for this crime, I don’t think everyone in the county has been keeping up with it. I talk to people out of the blue who don’t know anything about it.”
Regarding social media chatter about the case, the attorneys submitted two exhibits that illustrate dozens of social media posts they argue would create an unfair trial environment for Pagourtzis. The posts call for the death penalty for Pagourtzis, as well as comment on media coverage and the case in general.
“Not only do I think this is ridiculous, I think that every single member of the jury should be a parent of one of the children that were killed,” wrote one commenter. “Now that would be justice.”
Additionally, the brief notes the presence of public officials, including Galveston County Judge Mark Henry and President Donald Trump, in Santa Fe in May and afterward, and how those appearances amplified the publicity the shooting received.
The attention the case received, both in the news media, online and from officials, created a local environment that’s too personal for county residents, the lawyers argue.
“In short, while potential jurors in other parts of the state may be familiar with aspects of the case, they will lack the personal connections to the events that the community of Galveston County has,” they wrote in the brief.
