LEAGUE CITY
Ambulances in League City are equipped with ultraviolet lights. City hall in Santa Fe has hand sanitizers in its hallways. The Galveston County Health District has a room full of people continuing to try to trace the spread of COVID-19 in local cities.
When it comes to the question of how local governments spent millions in federal COVID-19 aid, there’s no lack of answers, and now, as the year comes to a close, cities are making sure they spend all of their money before time runs out.
After Congress passed the $2 trillion CARES Act in March, Texas was given $11.24 billion to distribute to state agencies and local governments. About $1.85 billion was distributed to Texas cities, based on their populations.
In the months since, cities have used the money in a variety of ways, including buying personal protective equipment to more advanced anti-COVID equipment
In League City, for instance, the city installed ultraviolet lights in its ambulances. The lights are supposed to help kill germs, including coronavirus, that might be spread while patients are being treated inside the vehicle. The light can clean an ambulance bay in 30 minutes, League City EMS Chief Zach Kunkel said.
Having money to pay for that kind of protection absolutely helped protect first responders during the pandemic, Kunkel said.
“We didn’t budget for PPE and for those kind of protection systems,” Kunkel said. “We don’t typically have that much money available. So, to get the money from the federal government was a big thing.”
In Galveston County and in cities that responded to The Daily News’ request for information this week, much of the coronavirus relief money went to paying salaries of public employees. Galveston County spent $2.7 million on labor costs.
The City of Galveston spent about $2 million on employee pay, including overtime costs and leave pay. Of that, a little more than $1 million went to paying city police and code enforcement employees.
Throughout the pandemic, city officials have argued their police departments were unable or unwilling to enforce COVID restrictions like occupancy limits and mask mandates. But city officials said state rules in many cases don’t require them to draw direct lines between an employee’s tasks and the pandemic to use the federal money.
In an estimate provided to The Daily News, the city said it would end the year spending about $39,000 to test city employees for COVID-19, $182,000 on equipment, and $220,000 on COVID-related materials. The city has submitted reimbursement requests to the state amounting to $2.8 million, Galveston city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Similar to other forms of disaster relief, federal COVID relief is being paid mostly through a reimbursement system. Cities spend the money, then ask the state to release funds after confirming the spending was an eligible expense.
Galveston wasn’t the only city to spend relief money on payroll. The city of Hitchcock spent $709,000 on police payrolls expenses, according to city documents. The city of Friendswood spent $1.6 million of its COVID relief on payroll, according to the city.
The extent to which cities can use federal money to pay employees is fairly wide, according to guidance published by the Texas Department of Emergency Management. While the state’s guidance initially appeared to limit payroll funding to employees “substantially dedicated” to COVID-19 response, later guidance clarified that pay for most public health and safety employees, including police officers and firefighters, could be reimbursed with CARES Act funds.
Spending on employee pay has caused some consternation locally.
Last month, Galveston County commissioners committed to continue funding a county-wide COVID testing program, even though program costs had begun eating into the county’s general fund. Officials estimated the county would need to spend $1.5 million of its own money to keep the program going through February.
The program, which offers centralized COVID testing for all county residents and pays for the costs of tests for uninsured people, has helped make Galveston County one of the most-tested counties in Texas.
County officials had hoped some local cities would help cover the cost of the program, or that unspent federal money would be redirected to the county program at the end of the year.
Some cities didn’t put up money, however. Galveston, Texas City, La Marque and Bayou Vista didn’t pay into the costs of the testing program, county officials said.
Other cities didn’t pay as much as they had originally planned on the testing program. While League City had signed an agreement with the county to spend up to $1 million to pay for testing of uninsured city residents, the city actually ended up spending only about $382,515 toward the testing program, League City spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
Because of the looming spending deadline, the city committed the rest of its money to other eligible expenses, including payroll for first responders, Greer Osborne said. It’s reasonable to consider everyday work done by its first responders disaster spending, she said.
“Since the onset of COVID, most of League City’s first responders, including police, fire and EMS, have worked longer and irregular hours because of co-workers testing positive or needing to quarantine,” Greer Osborne said.
At one point, the city’s entire Fire Administration Department was quarantined because of exposure to the virus, she said.
“Unlike a hurricane or other natural disaster, which may impact daily city operations for a few days or weeks, this pandemic has stretched the physical and mental limits of city staff for nearly nine months,” Greer Osborne said.
Even after failing to secure funding agreements from the cities for the program, the county had hoped unspent funds left in municipalities at the end of the year could be redirected to the county and the testing program. That didn’t happen because the state expanded its rules on what the relief funds could be spent on, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said.
Some local officials are holding out hope the state might cover their well-intentioned overspending.
Earlier this week, officials confirmed the state of Texas still had about $2 billion in CARES act money. Some officials have clamored for the state to spend the money quickly. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sig Miller on Monday called for the state to spend that extra money on rural hospitals and food banks.
The state has made no announcement about what it’s doing to spend the extra money. On Friday, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn told reporters he expected the year-end deadline to spend the CARES Act funds to be extended to some unknown date in the future. The extension might also allow for more flexibility in the way the federal money can be spent, Cornyn said.
Henry said he thought some of the state’s extra money should go toward covering the county’s cost overruns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.