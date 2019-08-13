GALVESTON
The unrelenting heat that’s blanketed the island for most of the last week has continued to break high temperature records.
Temperatures recorded at Scholes International Airport have broken or tied record high minimums since Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologist Wendy Wong said Tuesday.
It is, of course, normal for Galveston to be hot during the summer, she said.
“But this stretch has been long,” Wong said.
The weather service issued a heat advisory for the area through Wednesday evening, expecting heat index values ranging from 103 degrees to 110 degrees.
While the consistency is abnormal, the high temperatures themselves are not unusual, Wong said.
Wednesday’s high temperature was 94 degrees, according to weather service data. What’s helped the temperatures stay up is the absence of an island breeze, Wong said.
“That usually helps a place like Galveston to keep from getting too warm or, in the winter, too cold,” Wong said. “The winds have been lighter because of the high pressure over us.”
Tuesday marked the eighth day in a row with a minimum temperature over 84 degrees, according to weather service data.
Galvestonians should see some relief soon, Wong said.
Wednesday could be what meteorologists call a bridge day, Wong said.
“Thursday, we should start seeing more moisture coming in from the east,” Wong said. “It could provide a few more clouds and things like that help the temperatures not be so crazy.”
