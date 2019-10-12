Vasilis Papavasiliou dances to a live band during the 36th annual Greek Festival at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Galveston on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The festival offered music, dancing and food available for patrons.
Eartha Jane Brown hugs a balloon while watching the Original Houston Greek Festival Dancers during the 36th annual Greek Festival at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Galveston on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The dancers performed three times during the festival.
A cook paints a beef kabab with sauce while grilling food for the 36th annual Greek Festival at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Galveston on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Traditional Greek food such as gyros and souvlaki were served during the festival.
Yannis Karageorgos, left, and Gregory Skoukous cook lamb for gyros while making food for the 36th annual Greek Festival at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Galveston on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Constantine Noukas jump while performing a traditional Greek dance in the 36th annual Greek Festival at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Galveston on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The Original Houston Greek Festival Dancers perform multiple Greek dances for the crowd.
Greek decorations are scattered throughout the 36th annual Greek Festival at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Galveston on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The festival features a band that plays traditional Greek music throughout the day.
Members of the Original Houston Greek Festival Dancers get ready to bow after performing in the 36th annual Greek Festival at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Galveston on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Andrew Mays of the Original Houston Greek Festival Dancers walks through the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church after performing at the 36th annual Greek Festival in Galveston on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
