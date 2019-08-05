GALVESTON
A major road project to reconstruct 45th Street will take longer than city officials expected, news that has many business operators worried about disruption.
The $10 million project, which has the street down to one lane, won’t be finished until the end of May, about three months later than the originally projected completion date, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The road has been under construction since March, after city leaders decided to push back the project start date from February after residents raised concerns about the construction clashing with traffic caused by the Mardi Gras festival.
In addition to reconstructing the road, the project will improve drainage and increase walkability with sidewalks, bicycle lanes and accessibility ramps, according to the city.
The project, which is meant to improve drainage, will be nice when it’s finished, but it seems to be taking a while, said Karen Milasincic, owner of Knapp Flower Shop, 1122 45th St.
“Lucky for us, most of our business is over the phone,” Milasincic said.
But she’s worried about making it through the Valentine’s Day holiday in February, she said.
“We usually need to run a refrigerated truck for the huge amount of flowers we bring in,” Milasincic said. “That truck pulls up on our front lawn for a full week. The way things are starting to look, that wouldn’t be able to happen.”
The extended time will result in a higher quality product, Barnett said.
“We changed from using asphalt to concrete, which is more durable and requires less maintenance,” Barnett said.
Changing to concrete means the road will take a little longer to complete, Barnett said.
Another change this summer added a water line, but won’t tack any more time onto the project, Barnett said. The two changes added about $1 million to the project, bringing the project cost from $9 million to $10 million, according to project records.
The project is being paid for with 2017 general obligation bonds and water and sanitary sewer bonds.
The extended time might cost businesses, said Peggy Cornelius, owner of Tom’s Thumb Nursery and Landscaping, 2014 45th St.
“This is hurting our business and our numbers are way down,” Cornelius said.
She didn’t think the construction was going to affect her business, she said.
“People are just staying off 45th Street,” Cornelius said.
Tom’s Thumb even made a new entrance on Avenue Q for its store, Cornelius said.
The crews are working as quickly as possible, Barnett said.
“Unfortunately, such projects cannot happen overnight and do require traffic closures,” Barnett said. “We understand it is a hassle to have a road under construction in a neighborhood and business area.”
Brite Beginnings Childcare Center has lost a few clients to the construction, Director Maria Guzman said.
It’s not many, but some parents don’t want to deal with the construction, and traffic gets backed up, Guzman said.
“It is causing bad traffic,” Guzman said.
Guzman just hopes the construction finishes quickly, she said.
There have been some complaints about trash pick-up and residents navigating the construction, but the city and contractor have been responsive, District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle said.
The street runs through District 4.
“I’m excited that the work is finally being done on it,” Hardcastle said.
This project is one that residents and business owners alike have wanted for years, Hardcastle said.
