GALVESTON
One man was stabbed six times when an argument turned violent early Saturday, Galveston police spokesperson Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Hancock said.
The man told police about a fight between the two groups of men, none from the island, that occurred about 2 a.m. on the beach at San Luis Pass near the toll bridge, Hancock said.
A person of interest had been identified and police were searching for him to get his side of the story, Hancock said.
No charges have been filed, but police working on leads, Hancock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.