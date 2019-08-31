GALVESTON

One man was stabbed six times when an argument turned violent early Saturday, Galveston police spokesperson Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Hancock said.

The man told police about a fight between the two groups of men, none from the island, that occurred about 2 a.m. on the beach at San Luis Pass near the toll bridge, Hancock said. 

A person of interest had been identified and police were searching for him to get his side of the story, Hancock said.

No charges have been filed, but police working on leads, Hancock said. 

Kelsey Walling: 817-690-3093; 409-683-5235; kelsey.walling@galvnews.com 

Locations

Photojournalist

Kelsey joined The Daily News in 2017.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription