GALVESTON
The water supplier for most local residents is calling for voluntary conservation measures as the county entered the first stage of drought after months of little rainfall and an exceptionally hot May.
As of Friday, Galveston County was considered “abnormally dry,” a term for the first of five stages of drought as defined by the National Weather Service, officials said.
The trend is expected to continue. The month of June is starting out dry and forecast to get even drier, putting the combined rainfall totals between February and now as the eighth driest in the 148 years Galveston has been keeping records, Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said.
Since February, the island has received just 4.8 inches of rain, compared to 14.25 inches in a normal period, he said.
About 44 percent of the state is experiencing drought beyond the first stage and an additional 34 percent is considered abnormally dry, Nielsen-Gammon said. The western part of the state has been fighting drought conditions for as much as a year, while the dry conditions in the eastern part of the state are more recent, he said.
Galveston last experienced drought beginning in 2011 and continuing to 2014. The dry conditions now aren’t near the severity of 2011, but that could change if rainless days persist, he said.
“If it doesn’t rain for a few months, you can get there fairly quickly,” Nielsen-Gammon said.
This week, the Gulf Coast Water Authority, the water supplier for most cities in the county, called on residents to take steps to limit their use of water, particularly on outdoor watering, said Ivan Langford, general manager at the authority.
“Our drinking water originates from the Brazos River and a good portion of the Brazos River Basin is in those particularly dry counties,” Langford said.
“The good news is, the reservoirs on the Brazos River are still 90 percent full, but we don’t want to release water that’s behind those reservoirs unnecessarily. This is the time to be thinking water conservation, not wasting water.”
Water users are encouraged to water lawns no more than twice a week and adjust sprinklers to prevent water from running into streets, Langford said.
“These simple steps alone can reduce water demand in Galveston County by an estimated 20 percent,” he said.
As of Friday, the county’s largest cities, including League City, Texas City and Galveston, had not yet called for water restrictions or announced they were entering into their drought contingency plans.
The county commissioners court is slated to vote soon on whether to implement a burn ban.
Meteorologists were keeping an eye on the dry conditions and expected them to worsen over the coming weeks despite rain forecast for this afternoon.
“We haven’t had any rain this month and still have a lot of ground to cover to reach normal,” said Melissa Huffman, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
“We don’t expect more than a 10th of an inch in the next few days in the forecast.”
The past two months have been particularly dry, Huffman said. In May, less than an inch of rain was measured in Galveston where, 4.32 inches is the usual monthly average, Huffman said.
Galveston typically receives about 5.69 inches of rain in June, but so far had received an inch less than expected in the first week, Huffman said. Her office has been monitoring those conditions closely, she said.
“We have regular calls to discuss drought and any conditions that can affect it,” Huffman said.
