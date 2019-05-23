LEAGUE CITY
Despite the damage wrought by Hurricane Harvey in summer 2017, League City continued to be the fastest growing city in Galveston County last year, according to new estimates the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday.
League City’s population increased by 1,690 people from July 1, 2017 to July 1, 2018, according to the census bureau. The city’s population increased to 106,244 people. It’s grown by 22,167 people since 2010.
League City has been the fastest growing city in Galveston County for the past 10 years. That trend continued, even though more than 8,000 homes in the city were damaged during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.
League City’s persistent growth, despite the storm, is evidence of the city’s high quality of life, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
“We’re happy,” Hallisey said. “We know we’re growing, and we’re feeling the pains of growing. In a positive way, we’re feeling it.”
The numbers didn’t surprise Hallisey, in part because the city already has been using an even higher estimate in official documents, he said.
The city’s own current population estimate is 106,803, a city spokeswoman said. Hallisey joked he was telling people the city already had surpassed 115,000.
He guessed his joke would be true within three years.
The lack of an apparent post-storm effect on the population also didn’t strike him as unusual.
“Hurricanes come and go,” he said “The quality of life and the education opportunities for children are the two major drivers that bring people to our town. That hasn’t changed.”
All but one city in Galveston County saw increased population estimates in 2018, although the growth rates varied greatly.
Texas City had a reported growth of 691 people, to 49,153 residents in 2018.
The city of Galveston added just 23 people in 2018, according to the bureau. The island’s population growth slowed significantly in the past two years.
The city’s estimated population grew by more than 440 residents every year from 2012 to 2016. In 2017, the growth slowed to 196 people. It slowed again in 2018.
That storm drastically changed Galveston’s population, driving the population down to 47,795 people. Galveston’s estimated population before Ike was around 57,000 people.
The tiny community of Clear Lake Shores saw its population decrease by two people, according to the census bureau.
The new population estimates are based on the bureau’s analysis of birth and death records, as well as data about domestic and international migration. The next full census will be in 2020.
