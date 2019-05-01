Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.