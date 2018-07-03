As the threat of rain continues to loom over the county, some cities are making changes to Fourth of July events, including moving outdoor festivities indoors.
• The city of Galveston’s 179th annual Independence Day Parade & Fireworks Celebration will go on as scheduled, officials said. The parade, sponsored by the Marine Corps League, will begin 7 p.m. on Seawall Boulevard at 59th Street and proceed east to 25th Street, with fireworks to follow at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. Seawall Boulevard will not close until about 5:30 p.m., officials said.
• League City’s July 4 Citizen Appreciation Day event is now scheduled indoors at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, officials said. The free event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will still offer residents hot dogs, watermelon, popcorn and cotton candy served by Mayor Pat Hallisey and city staff.
• Kemah officials will make a final decision at 7 a.m. today about the Fourth of July parade, officials said. The parade is set for 9 a.m. to noon. The Kemah Boardwalk fireworks show also is still scheduled at 9:30 p.m., officials said.
• Texas City officials could not be reached for comment about the status of their Independence Day parade. The parade is scheduled to begin 10 a.m. today at the Sanders-Vincent Center on Sixth Street and end at the corner of Bay Street and 14th Avenue North. The city’s Fourth of July music event is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bay Street Park Amphitheater, 800 Bay St. N.
• The Pilot Club of Dickinson will have its annual Fourth of July parade at 9 a.m. today. The parade will begin at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 4613 state Highway 3 and end at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Dickinson. Pilot Club officials could not be reached for comment on the status of the parade.
• The Lions Club of Dickinson plans a Fourth of July Children’s Bicycle Parade at 10 a.m. today. The parade will begin at Alamo Gym on the corner of Warpath and state Highway 6 and will end at Joe Tambrella Park by the Mae S. Bruce Library. The parade will continue unless there are thunderstorms, event coordinator Carol Mitchell said.
• The city of Friendswood’s Fourth of July parade will begin at 10 a.m. today at Heritage Drive and end at Stevenson Park, officials said. Police will be shutting down FM 518 at FM 2351 and FM 518 at Whispering Pines at about 9:45 a.m. All traffic will be stopped with barricades on all of the secondary streets between FM 2351 and Whispering Pines until the conclusion of the parade, officials said.
• The city also will have live entertainment at Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive, at 7:30 p.m. today. The city’s fireworks show starts at 9:20 p.m. at Centennial Park. The events will be held rain or shine, Friendswood officials said.
