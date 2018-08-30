The percentage of students in Galveston County who haven’t been vaccinated against infectious diseases such as measles because of religious exemptions has nearly doubled since 2011.
In the 2017-18 school year, 1.26 percent of students across the county — a little more than 1,000 people — weren’t vaccinated because their parents filed for conscientious exemptions with the state, according to Texas Health and Human Services data. And as more students go unvaccinated, the risk of isolated cases — not to mention outbreaks — increases, too, health care workers said.
“If you have four children in a family that are unvaccinated, and they expose a classroom full of children, some of whom are also unvaccinated, the chances of that spreading — it could be like a tinder box,” said Dr. Skip Brown, vice president for clinical services and a professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
“Children can pay a terrible price for something completely preventable.”
The number of children whose parents have opted out of the general requirement to vaccinate has slowly risen since the 2011-12 school year, when 0.69 percent of students in the county weren’t vaccinated. The 2018 percentage of unvaccinated students is higher than the state average, which is 1.07 percent.
The slow increase can be seen across the state, Chris Van Deusen, director of media relations for the state agency, said, noting Galveston County ranks in the top 50 counties with the highest percentage of vaccine exemptions.
“Statewide, we certainly have seen a slow, but steady, increase in students with vaccine exemptions,” Van Deusen said. “For some reason, there’s a small percentage of people who don’t want to have their children vaccinated. And although that does seem to be growing, we’re still looking at a vast majority of students who get vaccines.”
Growth in the population of unvaccinated children is driven in part by a belief among some parents that the vaccines are more dangerous than the diseases they prevent.
In Harris County, where a nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital was fired after she posted information on social media last week about a boy who tested positive for measles, the rate of students who go unvaccinated because of religious conscientious exemptions is 0.83 percent, state data show.
Gaines County, where 8.78 percent of students didn’t get vaccinated because of a religious-based exemption, ranks the highest in the state.
Galveston County hasn’t seen a measles case since before 2008, according to the Galveston County Health District.
Despite the increase in exemptions over the years, the district has seen more students coming in to get vaccinated, Ashley Tompkins, director of communications for the Galveston County Health District, said.
“At least for the health district, we’ve seen an increase in students coming in for vaccines,” she said. “Whether that’s because more parents are vaccinating or because more people are coming to the county’s school districts, I can’t say, but we encourage families about getting their kids vaccinated.”
Vaccinations are the most effective lifesaving tool introduced in the past century, Brown said. When students don’t get vaccinated, it increases the risk of an outbreak. Even still, some parents are skeptical of vaccines, but, he said, he encourages parents who have their doubts to research the topic for the benefit of their children and others.
“I think that if people are comfortable and willing to process information and they’re willing to listen, it’s easy to present the case for the benefit of vaccines,” he said.
“But many times, you’re confronted with people who have fears of vaccines and don’t want to process factual information. All parents, all of us, have fears at certain times about certain things, but it’s important for the benefit of your family to overcome that fear. It’s very important.”
