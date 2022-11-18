HITCHCOCK
Hitchcock Independent School District this weekend will send the district's first-ever robotics team to competition.
Updated: November 18, 2022 @ 9:55 pm
Students from Crosby Middle School will compete today in the First Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology Robotics Competition series in Houston, a competition for students in seventh through 12th grades.
The idea for a robotics team was pioneered by Crosby teachers Megan Stall and Lacy Williams last year and the program was kickstarted at the beginning of the fall semester after it secured funding over the summer, Sienna Rodriguez, digital media and marketing specialist said Friday.
Students wanting to join the team had to complete logical reasoning activities to show a basic understanding of concepts they would be working on when designing their robots, according to the district.
The team of 12 accepted the first students at the beginning of the school year, and settled on RoboDogs for its name.
Because of competition grade requirements, the team is open only to seventh- and eighth-grade students, but the district hopes to expand the program for sixth-grade students to join, officials said.
The district hopes to expand the program by registering for the competitions Lego League, which is open to sixth-grade students.
The RoboDogs’ team is divided into four groups — the programming team, building team, coding team and marketing team.
The programming team designs code scripts for the robots while the building team builds the robots, which include 3-D printing for robot parts.
The coding team implements the actual code, sending signals to the robots to perform specific tasks.
The marketing team secures sponsors and merchandise for the RoboDogs.
“They are learning how to use professional Computer-aided design equipment, use JavaScript coding programs, learning to 3-D print, and how to market themselves professionally,” Williams said.
“All of these skills will be essential for them when they enter the real world, whether it’s going to college, getting a job or joining the military.”
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
