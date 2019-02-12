GALVESTON
Three top state officials have asked a federal court judge to remove them from a lawsuit claiming they and county officials conspired to remove legal residents from Texas voter rolls.
In a motion filed Monday with the U.S District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Corpus Christi, Gov. Greg Abbott, Secretary of State David Whitley and Attorney General Ken Paxton argued claims against them in a lawsuit by several civil right groups should be dismissed because state officials lack the authority to remove people from voter rolls.
“Defendants are not responsible for canceling any voter’s registration for non-citizenship,” the group wrote. “That role belongs to the county.”
If the judge granted the request, the only remaining defendants in the lawsuit would be three county-level officials, including Galveston County Voter Registrar Cheryl Johnson.
The motion to dismiss is the latest in an ongoing controversy over a list of registered voters Whitley sent to counties Jan. 25 advising those named might not be U.S. citizens.
In some cases, despite objections from voters rights groups, county election officials began mailing letters demanding registered voters prove their citizenship or be removed from voter rolls.
On Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, Johnson’s office mailed 169 letters, only to be told Jan. 29 that hundreds of names should not have been on the original list sent to the county. Of the people to whom letters were sent, 58 were told they no longer had to prove their citizenship.
The voter registrar’s office has stopped mailing letters and has not removed anyone from the county’s voter rolls, Johnson has said.
Over the following week, Johnson was named in two lawsuits filed in federal court seeking to block the citizenship reviews. The first lawsuit was filed in Corpus Christi, the second in Galveston.
The latter lawsuit claims the three state leaders were part of a conspiracy to remove legal residents from voter rolls. While not all of the 95,000 people on the list Whitley’s office sent out have been identified, the lawsuits claim that many were naturalized citizens who were legal voters and were wrongly flagged because of out-dated driver license information.
The motion to dismiss argues none of the three state officials had done anything to be sued over.
“Attorney General Paxton did nothing other than send out a press release and other communications confirming that he plans to fulfill his duty to investigate claims of voter fraud,” the motion said. “Governor Abbott did nothing other than make statements regarding this work.”
By identifying people who were “weak” matches in the state’s voter registration database, Whitley was “fulfilling his statutory obligations,” the motion said.
Johnson has similarly said she was simply performing her duty by mailing letters to voters identified by the secretary of state.
Johnson has yet to file a response in either of the two lawsuits she’s named in. She did not return a phone call to The Daily News on Tuesday.
Galveston County commissioners on Monday gave the county legal department the OK to represent Johnson in the lawsuits, officials said.
No hearing date has been set for the motion to dismiss the Corpus Christi lawsuit. A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22 on the Galveston lawsuit.
Plausible deniability?
I think their request is legit. They do not hold that authority and as such shouldn’t be held legally responsible. They should be held politically responsible for creating the situation, though.
[thumbup]
Pay attention? The real issue is voter validity. If there is one or a million non citizens registered to vote they must be removed from voter rolls. Liberals think they vote liberal and fight having them removed. They welcome every illegal vote they can get and look for ways to get more.
Be careful Gary, you're going to hurt someone's feelings.[angry]
At this point, sued for what, besides hurt feelings, or an attempt to stop the process of cleaning up voter roles?
Screwups admitted and process dropped until it can be done properly. Check.
What's the lawsuit's requested remedy?
Cease and desist finding illegal voter registrations?
One thing to perform poorly, and quite another to not perform at all.....
The State/County should be apologetic for the application, but not the intent.
And neither should be intimidated....letting that happen actually disenfranchises legitimate voters.....not that phony 'suppression' BS that is tossed around....
Abbott, Whitley and Paxton doing the "Moonwalk". [huh]
