Anyone driving through Galveston County has probably seen them — giant pits of dirt and rock where backhoes and other construction equipment are excavating sand and gravel and loading it into trucks that take it away to be turned into concrete for construction.
These aggregate production operations — gravel and sand mines — help to form the base of the construction industry nationwide. Roads, for example, can’t be built without the material they produce.
But new state legislative scrutiny aims to crack down on mining sites like these, which some lawmakers and advocates see as exacerbating flooding in Texas, lawmakers and environmentalists said.
Sand mine operators in Galveston County, on the other hand, argue the industry plays by the rules laid out for them and dispute the need for increased regulations, especially because not all sand mines are along waterways, where flood risk exists.
Increased regulations could unnecessarily slow production and, in turn, construction, said Irving Upton, general manager of Houston-based Wesson Sand, which operated a sand mine in Texas City three years ago and is pushing to open a new one in Hitchcock.
“If Congress was smart, they would get a group of people together to hammer something out in a fair and balanced way,” Upton said. “But the way it is now, this legislation is bowing to the whims of advocacy groups without the appropriate amount of research put into it.”
There are seven sand and gravel mining operations in Galveston County registered with the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, according to agency data. Only one of them — a sand mine in Dickinson that was formerly owned by Angel Brothers Enterprises — has received a violation notice from the commission. The commission issued the notice in July after it received a complaint the operation was discharging “turbid brown water” into a roadside ditch, Marty Otero, a spokeswoman for the commission, wrote in an email.
The mining operation, which is now owned by Megasand Enterprises, resolved the violation, Otero said.
Aggregate production operations, at least locally, often follow the rules the Texas Commission of Environment Quality has laid out for them, which illustrates how the proposed legislation is too broad, Upton said.
“We have no locations that are connected to a body of water,” Upton said. “But it doesn’t matter where you’re at, you’re subject to being targeted by this. We get audited by the government on a regular basis, at least yearly. Isn’t that enough?”
The proposed legislation ranges from a bill that looks to improve management practices to others that aim to double the cost of penalties. For the most part, they stem from the industry’s connection to flooding, especially after Hurricane Harvey, which in 2017 caused catastrophic flooding, Luke Metzger, director of Environment Texas said.
“The impacts related to Harvey brought a lot of scrutiny to these operations,” he said, noting that media attention to sand mines along the San Jacinto River in Harris County spurred a majority of the new proposals.
Harvey aside, however, these operations pose a risk, Metzger said.
“Even if they’re not right on the river, generally they’re not too far from waterways or other bodies of water,” Metzger said. “These operations cause erosion along stream banks, negatively impair the environment and lead to sand and gravel entering into streams, which harm wildlife and water quality.”
Regardless of their proximity to waterways, increased inspections are needed so that mining operations are held accountable in case of violations, said Jeff Frazier, chief of staff for state Rep. Terry Wilson.
Wilson filed a bill that would strengthen inspections by moving sand mine regulation from the purview of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality to the Railroad Commission, where inspections would have more flexibility and rules would be less ambiguous, Frazier said.
“There would be a clear and precise checklist of what you need to do to operate,” he said. “We want landowners to have ability to do what they want on their land — that’s a basic idea behind being a Texan — but if what you’re doing on your land is damaging your neighbors, then there needs to be a mechanism to prevent that.”
