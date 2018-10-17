SANTA FE
A crowded field of Santa Fe school board candidates is competing for two open seats this November, and school security and the district’s 2017-2018 accountability ratings have emerged as top issues.
The race, which features three people in the running for Position 4, four people vying for Position 5 and current Board President J.R. “Rusty” Norman running unopposed for Position 6, has the candidates facing off over a couple of big issues.
These include questions about the board’s handling of security in light of a school shooting that happened on May 18 at the high school where 10 people were killed, as well as what’s being done about a recent state accountability report that showed the district nearly failing in several areas.
School board transparency and how well incumbent trustees communicate with the public also are matters of concern, according to interviews The Daily News conducted with the candidates.
POSITION 4
Position 4 candidates are Jessica Hagewood, Clay Hertenberger and incumbent John Rothermel. A fourth candidate who will be listed on the ballot, Donna Hayes, decided not to run after she filed.
Hagewood, a CPA who has three children in the district, is running on a platform of fresh ideas and change centered around the district’s 2018 accountability ratings, she said. She has run for a district trustee position three times, but this time around she said she’s motivated more than ever because of how poorly the district fared on the state report.
“We weren’t only the worst in Galveston County, but out of every Harvey-related district,” she said, noting that safety is her number two issue. “I want my child to walk through the school doors educated, but more than anything, I want them to walk through the door.”
Hagewood, the only candidate to demand a third party investigation into the May shooting, said the current board members haven’t been successful meeting educational goals and need to be held accountable for the state of the district.
Clay Hertenberger, a business owner with two children who attend Santa Fe High School, is focused on improving board transparency and holding people accountable for their actions, he said. He has never run for a board position before, but he said his ability to make hard decisions based on facts makes him a good choice for the job.
“I have the experience and the history of running a successful business, and the school district is truly a business,” he said. “I’m not a yes man; I don’t tell you what you want to hear.”
Hertenberger said he was concerned that current board members, instead of focusing on long-term solutions to the education problems that hound the district, are too busy trying to appease upset parents. He wants to release more information to the community about school security so no one has to dig for answers and then begin to hold district employees accountable when they don’t meet rules and standards that have been set, he said.
John Rothermel, the Position 4 incumbent, was first elected to the school board in 2004. He ultimately declined to be interviewed after multiple attempts to reach him last week.
POSITION 5
The Position 5 candidates include Jody Davis, James Grassmuck, Tina Longcoy and incumbent Sheryl Skufca.
Jody Davis, who manages an international sales team, is squarely focused on improving education in the district. He has run for a trustee position once before, but this time his campaign is more visible and he’s listening to the community more, he said.
Davis said it was time for the current roster of board members to be replaced because of the trustees’ inability to improve the district’s education scores.
“The numbers say they’re not doing their job,” he said, noting he thinks the trustees are too reactive, as opposed to directing the district proactively. “If I was holding someone accountable to do their job and they couldn’t perform, then they would no longer be here.”
James Grassmuck, who works in information technology , is running for the trustee position so he can help keep the district fiscally responsible, as well as to improve communication between the school board and the community, he said. He doesn’t feel that school board members have done anything improper, but he believes there should be more focus on mental health and on “the big picture,” he said.
“I’m engaged, involved and open-minded,” he said, adding that he has a son with Down syndrome and would be a solid advocate for special education programs.
“I have one agenda, and that’s to improve the district as a whole. Single agenda items are not going to accomplish anything other than disruptions and distractions, you have to think long-term.”
Tina Longcoy, a former Galveston County employee with a background in accounting, lists security as her number one reason for running. Longcoy’s grandson was in the classroom where a shooter killed eight students in May, and she wants to be a trustee so she can make sure no other students go through what he experienced, she said.
“I definitely want to make sure policy and procedures are followed and perhaps see new policy and procedures implemented,” she said, noting that bullying needs to be addressed. “Reporting bullying and using methods that tracks each and every incident.”
Incumbent Sheryl Skufca, who was first elected to the school board in 2010, pointed to her experience as why voters should give her another term. She said she wants to see the board shift its efforts to focusing on improving mental health resources in the district, and to make that happen, trustees need to know how to navigate board rules and education law, she said.
“There really is a learning curve when you first get on the board,” she said, noting she wouldn’t change anything about how board members handled security decisions after the shooting in May. “We need experience, empathy and strong leadership, and my background on the board gives me an edge.”
